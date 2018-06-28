A couple who eats tater-tots together stays together.

Jeff Sabotta

That’s the feeling around Julie McCutcheon’s and Justin Burgoon’s engagement pictures. The soon-to-be newlyweds had a photo shoot celebrating their big news at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Flemington, New Jersey. It’s the spot where their relationship began when they both worked at the fast food restaurant.

Jeff Sabotta

The photos, which were taken by photographer Jeff Sabotta, made for some charmingly greasy images full of love, joy, and fried potatoes.

Jeff Sabotta

Sabotta told "Good Morning America" he suggested incorporating Sonic into the shoot after the couple told him it was where they first met. Both McCutcheon and Burgoon thought it was a great idea and took the unique shoot location in stride.

Jeff Sabotta

“They loved the idea and were totally on board,” Sabotta explained. “This place was part of their story. These two shined in the weird and goofy location and I am so excited for them.”

Jeff Sabotta

The couple and the photographer shared a meal at the restaurant before the shoot began and "laughed a lot" during the "fun afternoon."

Jeff Sabotta

Sabotta said the couple’s wedding is planned for next year in June. No word yet on who’s catering, but our money is on Sonic.

Jeff Sabotta

Jeff Sabotta

Jeff Sabotta