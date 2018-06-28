A couple who eats tater-tots together stays together.
That’s the feeling around Julie McCutcheon’s and Justin Burgoon’s engagement pictures. The soon-to-be newlyweds had a photo shoot celebrating their big news at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Flemington, New Jersey. It’s the spot where their relationship began when they both worked at the fast food restaurant.
The photos, which were taken by photographer Jeff Sabotta, made for some charmingly greasy images full of love, joy, and fried potatoes.
Sabotta told "Good Morning America" he suggested incorporating Sonic into the shoot after the couple told him it was where they first met. Both McCutcheon and Burgoon thought it was a great idea and took the unique shoot location in stride.
“They loved the idea and were totally on board,” Sabotta explained. “This place was part of their story. These two shined in the weird and goofy location and I am so excited for them.”
The couple and the photographer shared a meal at the restaurant before the shoot began and "laughed a lot" during the "fun afternoon."
Sabotta said the couple’s wedding is planned for next year in June. No word yet on who’s catering, but our money is on Sonic.