Joanna Gaines gets real in photo of a 'late night up' with her new baby boy

Aug 6, 2018, 12:00 PM ET
PHOTO: Joanna Gaines posted this photo on Instagram, July 14, 2018.Playjoannagaines/Instagram
Joanna Gaines is delighting her fans in an honest Instagram post about pulling an all-nighter with her newborn son, Crew.

The former "Fixer Upper" star and mom of five shared an image of her 2-month-old's ever-so-chic nursery, but it wasn't just the decor that had parents applauding her.

Scattered on Crew's cozy white rug was a bottle of soap, wipes and a diaper--aka remnants of an accident that may have occurred.

"Evidence of a late night up with my boy #blowouts #allnighters #thisis40," Gaines wrote in the caption.

Gaines' followers thanked her for sharing the real deal in a moment that's all-too familiar to moms and dads of infants.

"U got this mama!" one commenter wrote.

"Good morning my spirit animal!" another said.

One parent chimed in, "I remember those late nights and blow outs. Oh man....You’re in a tough period of babyhood. Despite loving them with all your heart, not getting sleep is a realllly hard thing!. Hang in there mama!"

Me + Crew + Cookie = ??

A late night round of sharks and minnows??? #summernights

On Saturday Gaines shared another sweet photo of baby Crew relaxing in what appeared to be their dreamy, backyard retreat. Gaines hashtagged the image, #summernights.

In the new fall issue of Magnolia Journal, the Gaines’ magazine, Gaines said that her and husband Chip’s fifth child came as a surprise.

“I truly believed I was done,” she said, according to People magazine. “And yet, after eight years, here I am with a newborn in my arms.”

