Mom channels Britney Spears to document her 4th pregnancy

When Charlotte Chatman has trouble sleeping while pregnant with her fourth child, she dreams up funny ideas for documenting her pregnancy.
"I can’t sleep so I think while I’m tossing and turning and write it down for the next day," she said.
The result is a series of photos that capture the reality, humor and excitement of pregnancy using props and a letter board.
Chatman, a mother of three from North Carolina, channeled Britney Spears and her hit song “Baby One More Time” while checking her contractions.
GIVE ME A SIGGGGGGGNNNNNNN!!! Kick me baby ONE????MORE????TIME! . . This is my fourth baby, y’all, and the Braxton Hicks have gotten crazier with each one. I’m 34 weeks right now, and some of the contractions I’ve been having lately have been intense. Almost baby time!! ?? I’ve been monitoring things with this rental from @bloom.life that keeps track of contraction activity for me and reports it to my phone. Crazy what products come out from your first baby to your fourth, am I right??? . You can use code CCV10 for ten percent off the cost of your weekly rental, too. ???? #bloomlifemom
She and her kids have tracked the growth of their newest family member, a boy, by comparing his length in the womb to everything from a Target receipt to Amazon boxes.
17 inches, y’all. This baby is 17 inches long, and he finally dropped further down so I can breathe again! ?????? . And sadly, we live over an hour from the nearest Target! So, we pretty much have to turn it into a day trip every time we go...which is a great excuse to buy everything in the store, am I right? ????????? . SIX MORE WEEKS. ??
A shortened list of things that made me irrationally upset this week: . -the amount of garlic in spaghetti sauce -a Walmart Grocery ad -my husband’s opinion on pumpkin scented candles -why flat irons only last one year -trying to find pants that fit -people . So, yeah, let’s stick to Amazon for the next month because you do not want to run into my crazy, pantless self out in public right now. ????
Chatman, 28, started the photo series as a way to document her fourth pregnancy for friends and family across the country.
“My husband is a Navy pilot so we’ve spent pretty much every birthday, holiday, milestone away from our families -- and pictures are how we stay in touch and share everything,” she said. “After four years of doing that, you just learn to get pretty creative.”
Chatman used a letter board for the first time with this pregnancy and made it an educational and creative experience for her kids, ages 6, 2 and 1.
Baby kicks: my favorite and least favorite parts of pregnancy. ?? We’re at the point where this kid feels like a shark violently trying to stick his fin to the surface, and I’m half-amazed every time...and half-excited to only have 8 weeks left of my insides being beaten up all day. I’m thinking of doing weekly letterboards until Leif is born; what do you think? Yes? No? Also, this baby shark song. Who wrote it? Are they millionaires now? Why didn’t I think of it?? Why are my kids so obsessed with it?? It’s like seriously two words REPEATED OVER AND OVER AGAIN. ??????????? . . Anddd I’ve been living in this buttery soft maternity skirt by @shoppinkblush ?? #shoppinkblush #prettyinpinkblush
“As we make the letter board, they call out the letters,” she said. “All the props are stuff they make together as art projects.”
The photos are also a creative outlet for Chapman, who was a musician before becoming a full-time mom.
“I had a lot of creative outlets before I had kids but once you have kids you kind of have to change everything,” she said. “I don’t have a way to pick up hobbies so pictures have been my outlet.”