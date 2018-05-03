7 Mother's Day gifts sure to wow the most wonderful woman in the world

If you think mom doesn't care about gifts, think again.

Mother's Day is May 13 and while your mom may not be into material things, trust us: She's into you thinking about her and choosing a thoughtful gift.

With that in mind, we at "Good Morning America" have come up with a helpful list of items sure to wow your wonderful mom.

Classic silk blouse

If she doesn't have one, she needs one -- if she has one, she wants another. Nothing is as easy to dress up or down than a classic silk blouse. This one from Nordstrom is going to be the centerpiece of her spring wardrobe.

Nordstrom

Flowers

Do not even think about grocery store flowers for mom. If you're going to go the flower route, class it up with an arrangement from Bloom That. We're partial to the 20-tulip "Maggie" arrangement filled with pink, purple and white blooms.

Bloom That

Pajamas

Chances are mom needs a good night's sleep. Help her get there with a new set of pajamas from Marks and Spencer. The short sleeves are perfect for the spring and summer months ahead.

Mark and Spencer

Gourmet goodies

How about a wine and cheese basket? Or a selection of cake pops? Giant tin of popcorn? The folks at Gourmet Gift Basket have you covered. There's an entire section dedicated to mom, no matter if she's sweet or salty.

Gourmet Gift Baskets

Memory holders

There's nothing moms love more than to know you're thinking of her. Get a current photo of the two of you, or the family together and have it framed for both you and her. That way, when you're apart, you'll each have reminders of each other. This pretty pearl set is sold at Wayfair.

Wayfair

Shades

If your mom is still wearing the same drugstore sunglasses she's had since she was cheering you on from the sidelines, it's time to upgrade her eyewear in time for summer. Warby Parker's sunglasses ship free and are easy to exchange if you don't get the style quite right. We like the aviator-style Raider Wides.

Warby Parker

Unicorn mug

A woman like your mom is so rare, she may as well be a unicorn. Remind her every day how special you think she is with this Unicorn mug from Uncommon Goods, perfect for sipping coffee and thinking of you first thing every morning.