Punxsutawney Phil marks 1st Groundhog Day as a father

The groundhog and his partner Phyllis became parents of two in 2024.

Punxsutawney Phil made another key weather prediction on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2 -- the first year he did so as a parent.

The famous groundhog and his partner Phyllis welcomed two baby groundhogs -- also called pups, kits or cubs -- in March 2024, making Punxsutawney Phil the first prophetic groundhog to do so since 1886, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

On Feb. 2, Punxsutawney Phil woke up and saw his shadow, meaning we are destined for six more weeks of winter, according to legend.

The weather in Punxsutawney during the announcement was partly cloudy with temperatures hovering at about 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

AJ Dereume holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, as he makes his prediction on how long winter will last, during the Groundhog Day festivities, at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Feb. 2, 2025. Alan Freed/Reuters

The annual tradition of having a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil decide whether winter will continue or spring will arrive early dates back to Feb. 2, 1887, in Punxsutawney, and is based on a Pennsylvania Dutch legend imported by German immigrants who settled in the Keystone State.

When and where does Punxsutawney Phil make his prediction?

Punxsutawney Phil takes up his annual perch on Feb. 2 at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, which has grown over the years to include a groundhog sanctuary, gift shop and visitor center.

The men in top hats surrounding Phil during the ceremony are members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle. According to their website, their role is to “protect and perpetuate the legend of the great weather-predicting groundhog Punxsutawney Phil.”

How does Punxsutawney Phil make a prediction?

Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow on Feb. 2, and if he "sees" his shadow and returns underground, it's a sign winter will continue for six more weeks. However, if he remains above ground on a cloudy day and doesn't "see" his shadow, it's a sign spring is on its way.

How accurate are Punxsutawney Phil's predictions?

Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he did not see his shadow predicting an early Spring during the 138th annual Groundhog Day festivities, Feb. 2, 2024, in Punxsutawney, Pa. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images, FILE

Based on their analysis, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes that Phil's prognostications are generally unreliable, and he is about 35% accurate most of the time.

Punxsutawney Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter 107 times and an early spring only 21 times -- with no record of 10 of those years since 1887, according to NOAA.

What Punxsutawney Phil predicted in 2024

On Feb. 2, 2024, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring.

Meet Punxsutawney Phil's family

Punxsutawney Phil and Phyllis welcomed their baby groundhogs, or kits, in March last year. The following month, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club shared in a social media photo post that the kits, named Sunny and Shadow, were already growing and developing fur.

Punxsutawney Phil is seen during the Groundhog Day celebration at the Gobbler's Knob, Feb. 2, 2023, in Punxsutawney, Pa. Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, FILE

"Phil and Phyllis are being the best parents, so attentive and nurturing," the club wrote in the caption. "We continue to allow the family of 4 to snuggle and bond in our zoo downtown Punxsutawney."

In June last year, the club shared another update post showing the family enjoying some sweet treats together.

"Having some breakfast with Dad!" the club wrote in the caption, alongside an image of the groundhogs snacking on some bananas.

Are there other weather-predicting groundhogs?

Punxsutawney Phil may be the most well-known groundhog, but he has plenty of competition, including Staten Island Chuck in New York, General Beauregard "Beau" Lee of Georgia and Woodie the Woodchuck in Michigan.

Other states have also adopted prophesizing animals, from Big Al, an alligator in Texas, to Scramble the Duck in Connecticut.