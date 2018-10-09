These sisters' epic "Hocus Pocus" costumes are about to put a spell on you.

Interested in Halloween? Add Halloween as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Halloween news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

This Halloween, Landri Grabenstein, 6, and her sisters, twins Alli and Maddi Grabenstein, both 8, will transform into the iconic Sanderson sisters from the classic, 1993 fantasy film.

Heather Rust Photography

Landri will dress as Mary, the quirky witch played by Kathy Najimy, while Alli will be Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Maddi will go as Winifred (Bette Midler).

"October 1st rolls around and they're asking, 'Mommy, can we watch 'Hocus Pocus?'" mom Heather Grabenstein of Waco, Texas, told "Good Morning America."

Heather Rust Photography

Heather Rust Photography

But this isn't the first time the girls trick-or-treated in group costumes. Last year, Grabenstein helped them dress as the superheroes Wonder Woman, Batgirl and Harley Quinn. The year prior, they went as The Powerpuff Girls.

Heather Rust Photography

"They totally get into character, which is so funny," Grabenstein said.

The photos were snapped by Heather Rust Photography, also of Waco.

Courtesy Heather Grabenstein

"They are the sassiest little things," Rust told "GMA." "I thought it might go viral, but nothing like this."

Grabenstein said she's not sure if she can top her daughters' costumes after this year.

Heather Rust Photography

"But you can bet I'm going to figure out something," she added.