These 2-year-old twins' 'Back to the Future' costumes will have you shouting 'Great Scott!' this Halloween

Oct 5, 2018, 12:56 PM ET
PHOTO: This Halloween, Row Willis is dressing as Marty McFly and his brother Charlie is going as Doc from the film, "Back to the Future."PlayLauren Willis
WATCH Halloween Costumes Through the Decades

Where they're going, they don't need roads.

If you're trick-or-treating in Florida, you might spot a youthful Doc and Marty McFly collecting candy from their DeLorean time machine this Halloween.

Row Willis, 2, is going as Marty and his brother Charlie is going as Dr. Emmett Brown (Doc) from "Back to the Future."

PHOTO: Charlie and Row Willis, 2, of Florida, are going as characters Marty McFly and his brother Charlie is going as Doc from the film, Back to the Future.Lauren Willis
Charlie and Row Willis, 2, of Florida, are going as characters Marty McFly and his brother Charlie is going as Doc from the film, "Back to the Future."

PHOTO: Mom Lauren Willis put together the creative looks of characters Marty McFly and Doc from the film, Back to the Future, for her 2-year-old twins. Lauren Wills
Mom Lauren Willis put together the creative looks of characters Marty McFly and Doc from the film, "Back to the Future," for her 2-year-old twins.

Mom Lauren Willis of Destin, Florida, assembled the adorable costumes complete with the gray, DeLorean DMC-12 car, that was featured in the 1985 film.

"I showed them a little clip [of the movie] for the pictures, so they'd know to look at their watches," Willis told "Good Morning America" Friday. "They were really excited when I said you're going to get in this car and everyone is going to give you candy.' Last year they weren't very good drivers but I think this year they can handle it."

PHOTO: Row Willis, 2, is going as characters Marty McFly and his brother Charlie is going as Doc from the film, Back to the Future.Lauren Willis
Row Willis, 2, is going as characters Marty McFly and his brother Charlie is going as Doc from the film, "Back to the Future."

This isn't the first Halloween that the Willis boys have impressed with their creative costumes. In 2016, they went as Wayne and Garth of "Wayne's World" and in 2017 the toddlers dressed as BFF's Ferris Bueller and Cameron Frye from the 1986 flick, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

PHOTO: In 2017, Charlie Willis, 1, went as Ferris Bueller, and his brother, Row Willis, is dressing as Ferris best friend, Cameron Frye.Lauren Willis
In 2017, Charlie Willis, 1, went as Ferris Bueller, and his brother, Row Willis, is dressing as Ferris' best friend, Cameron Frye.

PHOTO: In 2016, Charlie Willis and his brother, Row Willis went as Garth and Wayne of Waynes World.Lauren Willis
In 2016, Charlie Willis and his brother, Row Willis went as Garth and Wayne of "Wayne's World."

That same year, dad Robbie Willis bought an electric, ride-on Ferrari as an early birthday present for the boys. Lauren Willis told "GMA" that the same car was transformed into the DeLorean by building out its body with Amazon and diaper boxes. It was then spray-painted the appropriate color.

PHOTO: Dad Robbie Willis bought the electric, ride-on Ferrari online as an early birthday present for the boys in 2017, which was transformed into the DeLorean from Back to the Future.Lauren Willis
Dad Robbie Willis bought the electric, ride-on Ferrari online as an early birthday present for the boys in 2017, which was transformed into the DeLorean from "Back to the Future."

"We don't have a flux capacitor, so unfortunately the car does not actually time travel," Willis said, laughing.

PHOTO: This Halloween, Row Willis is dressing as Marty McFly and his brother Charlie is going as Doc from the film, Back to the Future.Lauren Willis
This Halloween, Row Willis is dressing as Marty McFly and his brother Charlie is going as Doc from the film, "Back to the Future."

Comments