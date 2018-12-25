Sisters burst into tears as school mascot is revealed to be military dad

PHOTO: Zoe and Anina Pasco were cheering at their school basketball game when the mascot was revealed to be their dad, Sgt. Anthony Pasco of the U.S. Air Force.PlayWTVD
A set of twin sisters received an early Christmas gift on Monday, as their military father surprised them while disguised as a school mascot.

During a basketball game, Technical Sgt. Anthony Pasco of the U.S. Air Force pulled off his dolphin mask at Durant Road Middle School in Raleigh, North Carolina on Dec. 17. Pasco is stationed in Texas and hadn't seen his daughters since April.

PHOTO: Zoe and Anina Pasco were surprised by their dad, Technical Sgt. Anthony Pasco of the U.S. Air Force, on Dec. 17, 2018. Courtesy Paula Washington
"I was overcome with emotion myself," mom Paula Washington told "Good Morning America." "They say military families [should] stay strong. But that's the build-up they had inside of them. They are daddy's girls."

PHOTO: Zoe and Anina Pasco were cheering at their school basketball game when the mascot was revealed to be their dad.WTVD
PHOTO: Zoe and Anina Pasco were surprised by their dad, Technical Sgt. Anthony Pasco of the U.S. Air Force, on Dec. 17, 2018.WTVD
Washington said the girls, A'nina and Zoe, 14, were expecting to fly out to Texas to see Pasco before Christmas, but he came to North Carolina to surprise them instead.

ABC affiliate station WTVD caught the heartfelt moment on camera.

PHOTO: Zoe and Anina Pasco were cheering at their school basketball game when the mascot was revealed to be their dad, Sgt. Anthony Pasco of the U.S. Air Force.WTVD
"It was almost like Christmas morning when you open presents," Pasco told "GMA" of the reunion with his girls. "When I saw their faces, it was literally something I'll never forget."

PHOTO: Zoe and Anina Pasco are seen here in this undated file photo.Courtesy Paula Washington
A'nina and Zoe have flown to Texas to celebrate Christmas with their dad and brother Elijah, 11. They'll return home on the 23rd to spend Christmas with their mom in Raleigh.

