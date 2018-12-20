This adorable toddler is arguably on his way to becoming the next NBA star.

On five occasions thus far, Elijah Bender appears to have been caught on camera by his mother shooting a basketball into a hoop. What's more impressive is the 2-year-old doesn't even look at the basket.

"We figured he'd miss but he's pretty good," mom Kelsey Bender of Russell, Kentucky, told "Good Morning America." "I was recording on Snapchat...and he just did it. I was like, 'That's crazy, that's never going to happen again."

Courtesy Kelsey Bender

Bender, a mom of two, said Elijah has loved basketball ever since his grandparents gave him a basketball hoop as a gift. But the first time he landed a basket without looking was on Dec. 13 -- his 2nd birthday, she added.

"He did it the other day and I said, 'Come on man, let me know so I could get my phone out,'" Bender joked. "From the time his feet hit the floor, he's playing basketball. My dad is a football coach, so he likes football, but apparently [Elijah] likes basketball better. It's looking like it anyway."

Courtesy Kelsey Bender

Bender said Elijah enjoys watching classic NBA games on TV while he shoots hoops.