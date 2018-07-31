Space-saving hacks that'll have you mommin' like a pro

Jul 31, 2018, 4:16 AM ET
PHOTO: This overhead design by the blog, Gray House Studio, keeps changing gear off the floor.Gray House Studio
Earlier this month, parents were completely shook over Kansas mom Stacy Augustyn's onesie hack that went viral on Facebook.

Now, we've got more organizational hacks that'll transform your kid's room.

The onesie hack

They're a pain to fold and even more complicated to store. But Augustyn, a mom of three, had the unique idea to drape multiple baby bodysuits over a hanger in one of those "why didn't we think of that?" moments.

PHOTO: Stacy Augustyns onesie hack went viral on Facebook.Stacy Augustyn
"[J]ust snap the onesies upside down around the hanger," Augustyn wrote in a statement to "Good Morning America." "It’s too simple! This hack was initially time-consuming to snap all the onesies to the hangers, but it saves me time, frustration and space in the long run."

Shoe storage

Keep itty-bitty shoes together and in sight with an over-the-door shoe rack.

PHOTO: This hanging baby shoe organizer with elastic is available at the HelloMonogramTN shop on Etsy. Etsy/HelloMonogramTN
We love this hanging baby shoe organizer with elastic from HelloMonogramTN on Etsy. It's stylish and holds up to nine pairs of shoes.

Changing station

If you're drowning in diapers then try a DIY storage option like this one from Gray House Studio, who built using wire baskets and a towel rod.

PHOTO: This diaper changing rack allows for extra space in dresser drawers.Gray House Studio
The overhead design keeps changing gear off the floor and allows for extra space in dresser drawers.

Hanging baskets

Save space with more hanging baskets in your child's closet.

In this closet designed by the blog Reality Daydream, everything has a place.

PHOTO: Hooks were installed in this closet under the top shelf where crates were hung for storing socks, swimsuits and more.Reality Daydream
In a genius move, hooks were installed under the top shelf where crates were hung for storing socks, swimsuits and more.

We especially love the two laundry baskets at the bottom for holding too-big garments, or outfits that your little one has outgrown.

