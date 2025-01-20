Donald Trump's kids, grandkids attend inauguration, as they did 8 years ago

The president's family was by his side on Inauguration Day.

President Donald Trump's family was by his side at the U.S. Capitol Monday, the second Inauguration Day for the Trump family.

Trump's five children -- Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump -- all traveled to Washington, D.C., to watch their father be sworn in as the 47th president.

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2025. Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters

Eight years ago, in 2017, the five siblings were also by their dad's side when he was sworn in as the nation's 45th president.

In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo President-elect Donald Trump, left, takes the oath of office as First lady-elect Melania Trump and family stand during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

Over the course of the eight years between the two Trump presidencies, the Trump family marked everything from births and weddings to graduations.

Trump's youngest child, Barron Trump, was a 10-year-old elementary school student when he moved with his dad and mom, first lady Melania Trump, to the White House in 2017.

In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office as First Lady-elect Melania Trump stands during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

Barron Trump, who graduated high school last year, is now a freshman at New York University.

Barron Trump attends the inauguration of his father US President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to his children, President Trump was also joined by his grandchildren at both of his presidential inaugurations.

In this File photo, the children and grandchildren of U.S. President Donald J. Trump follow him and first lady Melania Trump down Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House during the Inaugural Parade Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE

Ivanka Trump and her family arrive for a church service to be attended by President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Matt Rourke/AP

His youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, announced on Instagram in December that she is expecting a child, who will be President Trump's 11th grandchild.