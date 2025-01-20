Donald Trump's kids, grandkids attend inauguration, as they did 8 years ago
The president's family was by his side on Inauguration Day.
President Donald Trump's family was by his side at the U.S. Capitol Monday, the second Inauguration Day for the Trump family.
Trump's five children -- Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump -- all traveled to Washington, D.C., to watch their father be sworn in as the 47th president.
Eight years ago, in 2017, the five siblings were also by their dad's side when he was sworn in as the nation's 45th president.
Over the course of the eight years between the two Trump presidencies, the Trump family marked everything from births and weddings to graduations.
Trump's youngest child, Barron Trump, was a 10-year-old elementary school student when he moved with his dad and mom, first lady Melania Trump, to the White House in 2017.
Barron Trump, who graduated high school last year, is now a freshman at New York University.
In addition to his children, President Trump was also joined by his grandchildren at both of his presidential inaugurations.
His youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, announced on Instagram in December that she is expecting a child, who will be President Trump's 11th grandchild.