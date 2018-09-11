A baby whose parents are die-hard Texas A&M Aggie fans is showing early signs that he may not be on the same boat.

Samantha Perkins and her husband met while attending Texas A&M University. The couple is expecting a little boy in January and while they were thrilled to see their son looking healthy in his 20-week sonogram picture, they were stunned when they took a closer look at what he was up to.

The ultrasound image shows baby Perkins flashing what appears to be "hook 'em horns" -- the hand sign of the Aggies' major rival, the University of of Texas Longhorns.

"I think we were initially just in shock," Perkins told "Good Morning America." "I don't know how many babies do that in the womb so we laughed with the nurse."

Perkins said her grandfather was a graduate of Texas A&M's class of 1938, and when she was a student there she was part of Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. On her wedding day, she wore Aggie boots.

Perkins said she is doing everything they can while her son is still in utero to make she he knows where his future loyalties should lie.

"Every night I'm singing Aggies songs and hoping that they'll stick," she said. "We're ready with a [Aggies] onesie."