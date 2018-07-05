If you're looking for a unique baby name, check this list first

Parents-to-be have plenty of decisions to make: Breast or bottle -- or both? Co-sleeping or crib? Free-range or attachment parenting?

But the one thing that many moms and dads spend the most time on? Baby names.

If you're expecting, chances are you're searching for a baby name that's unusual but not too unusual. You want your baby to stand out, but not be ridiculed. You're imagining it on a resume or paired with a title like Duchess.

The experts at Nameberry -- the source of all things baby names -- have shared their most recent analysis of trending baby names with "Good Morning America." The lists are based on the number of views each name received for the first half of 2018, so they gauge interest in these names rather than tracking the actual number of babies who received them. The Social Security Administration releases a list of the most popular names that babies actually received each year.

In other words, this is what all the other pregnant moms on Nameberry are thinking about naming their babies. So if you want your child to be the only Amara in her class, you better prepare yourself for disappointment.

Most searched girl names for 2018 so far:

1. OLIVIA

2. AMARA

3. CORA

4. ISLA

5. CHARLOTTE

6. AURORA

7. AMELIA

8. ROSE

9. AVA

10. GENEVIEVE

11. MAEVE

12. PENELOPE

13. IRIS

14. VIOLET

15. OPHELIA

16. ELEANOR

17. ESME

18. LUNA

19. IMOGEN

20. ELOISE

Most searched boy names for 2018 so far:

1. ATTICUS

2. MILO

3. JASPER

4. JACK

5. ASHER

6. SILAS

7. THEODORE

8. WYATT

9. HENRY

10. DECLAN

11. FINN

12. OSCAR

13. OLIVER

14. LEO

15. FELIX

16. BODHI

17. ARYAN

18. ARTHUR

19. LEVI

20. AXEL