If you're looking for a unique baby name, check this list first

Parents-to-be have plenty of decisions to make: Breast or bottle -- or both? Co-sleeping or crib? Free-range or attachment parenting?
But the one thing that many moms and dads spend the most time on? Baby names.
If you're expecting, chances are you're searching for a baby name that's unusual but not too unusual. You want your baby to stand out, but not be ridiculed. You're imagining it on a resume or paired with a title like Duchess.
The experts at Nameberry -- the source of all things baby names -- have shared their most recent analysis of trending baby names with "Good Morning America." The lists are based on the number of views each name received for the first half of 2018, so they gauge interest in these names rather than tracking the actual number of babies who received them. The Social Security Administration releases a list of the most popular names that babies actually received each year.
In other words, this is what all the other pregnant moms on Nameberry are thinking about naming their babies. So if you want your child to be the only Amara in her class, you better prepare yourself for disappointment.
Most searched girl names for 2018 so far:
1. OLIVIA
2. AMARA
3. CORA
4. ISLA
5. CHARLOTTE
6. AURORA
7. AMELIA
8. ROSE
9. AVA
10. GENEVIEVE
11. MAEVE
12. PENELOPE
13. IRIS
14. VIOLET
15. OPHELIA
16. ELEANOR
17. ESME
18. LUNA
19. IMOGEN
20. ELOISE
Most searched boy names for 2018 so far:
1. ATTICUS
2. MILO
3. JASPER
4. JACK
5. ASHER
6. SILAS
7. THEODORE
8. WYATT
9. HENRY
10. DECLAN
11. FINN
12. OSCAR
13. OLIVER
14. LEO
15. FELIX
16. BODHI
17. ARYAN
18. ARTHUR
19. LEVI
20. AXEL