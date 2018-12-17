Woman films her grandfather's reactions to seeing her and our hearts are exploding

This woman's adorable video compilation of her grandfather, aka granddad, greeting her at the door is getting a lot of love on .

Jennifer Barclay, 24, of Scotland, filmed her granddad, Robert, 87, for a number of weeks and captured his sweet reactions to her arriving at his house.

"I try to visit him once a week," Barclay told "Good Morning America." "On a normal visit, we have a cup of tea and a catch up. I just filmed him because I loved his reaction to seeing me."

Courtesy Jennifer Barclay

Barclay said her granddad lives with her grandmother Mary, his wife of 60 years. On Dec. 14, she uploaded footage to Twitter of her grandad's reactions to seeing her to put a smile on people's faces.

The video has nearly 8 million views.

Barclay has since created an Instagram account to share her grandfather's adventures: Instagram @the.grandad.diaries.