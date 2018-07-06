A sweet moment of a little boy receiving his very own World Cup after completing cancer treatment is capturing hearts across the globe.

Interested in World Cup? Add World Cup as an interest to stay up to date on the latest World Cup news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Ben Williams, 5, finished six weeks of radiation when staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham presented him with the trophy. The mini-awards ceremony was hosted by Ben's family and doctors and nurses of the radiology department who were wrapped in British flags.

"Ben has just completed his #radiotherapy for a #braintumour, he was unable to walk and talk before his treatment but a week ago he asked for the World Cup, so we delivered," tweeted Liam Herbert, one of the hospital's pediatric radiographers.

Thank you everybody for sharing Ben’s story. He was treated on Tomotherapy that was funded by @QEHBCharity. You can help to support the treatment of other children by kindly donating at https://t.co/ZtJOnk66s8 pic.twitter.com/14nbvDM0ju — Liam Herbert (@LiamHerbert_) July 6, 2018

Liam Herbert/UHB

Harry Kane, captain of England's national soccer team, responded to the video on Twitter.

"Hi Ben, I've seen your video and you are an inspiration," Kane wrote, using the hashtag, #BensWorldCup. "Carry on fighting and we'll do everything we can on Saturday to keep a smile on your face!"

Hi Ben, I've seen your video and you are an inspiration. Carry on fighting and we'll do everything we can on Saturday to keep a smile on your face! #BensWorldCup https://t.co/2Hgo3IC2lb — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 6, 2018

The footage has been viewed over 900,000 times.