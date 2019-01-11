This 3-year-old's reaction to his birthday cake is how we all feel inside

Secretly, we all love our birthdays.

Lucky for us, 3-year-old Rhett Flener can't keep it a secret.

In an adorable video that's been viewed more than 70 million times on , Rhett is so tickled by his birthday cake and candle that it is impossible to avoid smiling when watching this video.

Lee Ann Flener, Rhett's mom, shared the video with "Good Morning America."

Aside from birthday cake, little Rhett, born on New Year's day, enjoys Sesame Street (especially Elmo and Cookie Monster), shouting at Alexa to turn the music on, copying his big brother Warren and holding his new baby brother, Brooks. His favorite color is purple.

"It's one of the few words he can say because he signs more at this time," Flener said. "It was big brother's idea to make him a cake with purple icing."

Though Flener expected Rhett would love his purple cake, she had no idea his reaction would be so adorable, or that it would touch so many people.

"Obviously you think your own child is the cutest and maybe some family members will think what they do is cute as well," Flener said. "I think people love this video so much because when watching his joy and pure happiness you can't help but feel those same emotions. Many people have sent messages to us telling us how happy it made them."

It's a reminder, she said, to let the negativity in the world go.

"We all need to focus on the little things that bring that joy and happiness, such as something simple like a happy birthday song," she said. "We also want to show the world that regardless if you have a typical child or a child with Down syndrome, the every day things you do with them are so special and rewarding."