This Halloween, shake things up and make a delicious adult-only treat that's best served chilled.

Blogger and cookbook author Tieghan Gerard has curated an array of spooky drinks for her popular site, Half Baked Harvest, and she is sharing the tasty concoctions just in time for all our own Halloween festivities.

From sweet and sour to smoky and savory, check out all five cocktail recipes below.

Haunted orchard punch

Half Baked Harvest

"This drink is a mix of tequila, a splash of lemon, apple cider, a teensy bit of maple syrup, ginger, cinnamon and sparkling hard cider," Gerard said. "It's all things fall and incredibly delicious."

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups silver tequila

2 cups apple cider

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/4-1/3 cup real maple syrup, to taste

1 inch fresh ginger, grated

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2-3 (12 ounces) bottles sparkling hard cider

3-4 cinnamon sticks

1 apple, thinly sliced



Instructions:

In a large pitcher, combine the tequila, cider, lemon juice, maple syrup, ginger and cinnamon. Chill until ready to serve.

Top with hard cider just before serving. Stir in the cinnamon sticks and apple slices.



Vampire's drip

Half Baked Harvest

This decadent Halloween cocktail is a mix of coconut rum, Kahlua, vanilla, milk and chocolate and garnished with a pomegranate caramel. It's topped with a chocolate truffle bat on the rim.

Ingredients:

Pomegranate caramel

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup pomegranate juice

Vampire's kiss

1 ounce white rum (or vodka)

1/2 ounce coconut rum (or vodka)

1/2 ounce Kahlúa

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup whole milk or heavy cream

1-2 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk, to taste

Instructions:

For the pomegranate caramel: Bring the sugar and pomegranate juice to a boil over high heat in a medium saucepan. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer until thickened, about 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Note: The Pomegranate Caramel will make enough to drizzle over eight drinks.

Drizzle a martini or coupe glass with pomegranate caramel.

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the rum, coconut rum, Kahlúa, vanilla, milk and sweetened condensed milk. Shake until combined. Strain into prepared glass.

Garnish with chocolate bats, if desired.



The full recipe for Gerard's chocolate bat garnish can be found here.

Deathly Hallows cocktail

Half Baked Harvest

This cocktail is a mix of cranberry juice, Mezcal, orange liquor, lemon juice, maple and ginger beer. Gerhard says it's sweet, smoky and "all things cozy, but also gives off the spookiest of Halloween vibes."

Grab a fun goblet, shake up this easy cocktail and surprise your guests with this spooky drink.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 - 2 ounces silver tequila or Mezcal

2 1/2 ounces cranberry juice

1/2 ounce orange liquor

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1 tablespoon real maple syrup

ginger beer, for topping

fresh thyme, for garnish



Instructions:

Combine all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and fill with ice. Shake until combined and then strain into a glass. Top with ginger beer.

Garnish with thyme. If desired, carefully light a thyme sprig on fire for a smoky effect.



Death Eater Negroni

Half Baked Harvest

A Negroni is a simple mix of equal parts gin, Campari and sweet vermouth. Gerhard adds one of her favorite autumn ingredients, a splash of pomegranate juice. "Not only does the pomegranate juice give the drink a nice dark color, it also adds some sweetness, which I like when paired with the gin," she said.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons (1 ounce) gin

2 tablespoons (1 ounce) Campari

2 tablespoons (1 ounce) sweet vermouth

2 tablespoons (1 ounce) pomegranate juice

activated charcoal, for coloring (optional)

1 orange peel and pomegranate arils, for garnish



Instructions:

In a cocktail glass, combine gin, Campari, sweet vermouth and pomegranate juice. If a black color is desired, add one-eighth of a teaspoon activated charcoal and stir to combine. Top the glass with ice and garnish with an orange twist and pomegranate arils.

For a spooky effect, you can add a dying flower to each drink.



Apple Butter Old Fashion

Half Baked Harvest

This recipe combines bourbon and apple butter to create a beverage that's packed with autumn flavor. Gerhard fills this drink with homemade apple butter, cider, lemon, orange bitters and bourbon.

Ingredients:

Coarse sugar, for the rim (optional)

1/4 cup apple cider

Juice from 1/2 a lemon

Dash of orange bitters

1 tablespoon apple butter

2 ounces bourbon

Ginger beer or ginger kombucha, for topping (optional)

Thinly sliced apples and cinnamon, for garnish



Instructions:

If desired, rim your glass with coarse sugar.

In a cocktail shaker, combine the apple cider, lemon juice, orange bitters, apple butter and bourbon. Shake to combine.

Strain into your prepared glass filled with ice. If desired top with ginger beer. Garnish with cinnamon and apples.

