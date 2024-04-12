Yoto Mini speakers for kids recalled due to potential fire risk

Yoto has recalled its Yoto Mini speakers for children due to a potential fire risk.

Hundreds of thousands of speakers designed to be used by kids have been recalled for potential burn and fire risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Yoto Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of more than 250,000 Yoto Mini speakers because the lithium-ion battery that powers the speaker can "overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers," according to the CPSC, which posted a notice of the recall on its website Thursday.

The Yoto Mini is a portable speaker designed for kids ages 3 to 12. The speaker plays audiobooks, music, podcasts and radio through the use of Yoto cards, according to the CPSC.

Yoto also posted about the recall on its own website, noting the company has received seven reports of the battery on a Yoto Mini speaker overheating. There have been no reports of injuries, according to both the company and the CPSC.

The recalled speakers were sold for about $70 between November 2021 and April 2024 in retail stores and online at sites including us.yotoplay.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and maisonette.com, the CPSC noted Thursday.

Consumers should stop using the recalled speakers immediately and contact Yoto for a free replacement smart charging cable, according to the CPSC. The free Yoto Mini Smart Cable "will charge the battery to a safe level," according to Yoto.

To receive a free smart charging cable, consumers need to login to Yoto's website -- those without a Yoto account can sign up for one through the same link -- and enter their speaker's serial number, a 14-digit number located on the bottom of the speaker, according to Yoto.

Consumers are also instructed to use scissors, wire cutters or pliers to cut their existing Yoto Mini USB charging cable, and submit a photo of the cut cord.

Yoto has a dedicated FAQ section on its website related to its smart cables, and customers can also email the company for help or with questions at minihelp@yotoplay.com.

Consumers can also call the Yoto Mini Smart Cable free helpline at 1-844-370-0426 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.