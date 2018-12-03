Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli shared this recipe for her festive holiday cookies that feature candy canes and dark chocolate mints layered between simple butter cookies.

"It's like a buttery Christmas tree wrapped in a cookie," she said. "You could also sub in white chocolate mixed with candy canes for a richer, lighter filling. If you want to get really creative, once the cookies are completely cooled, arrange them in a decorative tin with lots of fresh mint leaves and/or mini candy canes wrapped in plastic."

Recipe for Alex Guarnaschelli's Candy Cane Cookie Sandwiches

Makes about 16 sandwiches

Ingredients:

2 and 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, chilled, cut into small cubes

2 large egg yolks

3/4 cup sugar

11/2 teaspoons vanilla

32 chocolate mint wafers

6 medium candy canes, finely chopped



Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 Fahrenheit.

2. Make the dough: In a medium bowl, work the flour, salt, allspice and butter with your fingers until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

In another medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar and vanilla.

Work the egg mix into the flour mix.

Divide the dough in half and press each half between two pieces of parchment. Roll them on a flat surface until both pieces only about 1/8 inch thick.

Refrigerate.

3. Bake the cookies: Peel away the top layer of parchment and use a 2 to 2 1/2 inch round cutter to cut individual rounds.

Transfer the cookies to a greased baking sheet, leaving a little room between each cookie. Continue cutting the other half of the dough.

Roll the scraps and cut more cookies. Place the trays in the oven and bake 8-10 minutes. Do not overbrown.

4. Sandwiches: Place a chocolate mint and some crushed candy canes on half the cookie rounds while they’re still hot. Carefully lift the other half of the cookies and place them directly over the candy cane mix so the filling melts a little in each, making the two halves of each sandwich stick together. Cool completely.

Recipe courtesy Alex Guarnaschelli.

