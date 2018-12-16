Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Traditional linzer cookies get a Grinch makeover with this simple decorative cookie recipe from our friends at Brit + Co. Start with the Brit + Co's animal cracker cookie dough, dye it green and cut out tiny hearts in the center of each cookie.

These sandwich cookies with bright red raspberry rosé jam are filled with the spirit of Grinchmas!

Check out the recipe below and step-by-step guide!

Recipe for Brit + Co's Grinch Linzer Cookies

Makes 12 cookies

Ingredients:

12 chocolate Santa hats plus leftover compound chocolate

1 batch raspberry rosé jam

1 batch

Animal cracker cookie dough

Green food gel



Equipment:

Ruffle-edged round cookie cutter

Mini heart cookie cutter





Directions:

Make the jam and Santa hats the day before decorating.

Allow jam to cool completely and chocolate hats to firm up (pop them in the fridge or freezer to speed up time).

Bake the cookies. Using a stand or hand mixer, dye the cookie dough Grinch green with green food gel (use 2 drops or more as needed).

Roll out the dough, cut it with a ruffle-edge round cookie cutter and bake it.

Cut out the hearts. Once out of the oven, on half of the cookies, cut out a small heart in the center of the cookies using the mini heart cookie cutter. Allow the cookies to cool completely.

Assemble the sandwiches. Spread a dollop of jam on each solid cookie.

Carefully sandwich with the heart cut-out cookie. Use a little bit of leftover melted compound chocolate to glue the hats (directions below) to the top side of each cookie.

Recipe courtesy of Brit + Co.

