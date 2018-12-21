25 Days of Cookies: Karlie Kloss' molasses sugar cookies

Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun, seasonal, delicious holiday cookies worthy of your new Christmas traditions.

Model and "Project Runway" host Karlie Kloss is a jack of all trades, from modeling to teaching girls to code, and she's also a pro at baking. Kloss shared her go-to holiday cookie recipe for molasses sugar cookies with us.

Check out the recipe below and step-by-step guide. Make a batch for your BFF and send us a photo!

Karlie Kloss' Molasses Sugar Cookies

Karlie Kloss molasses sugar cookies