25 Days of Cookies: Karlie Kloss' molasses sugar cookies

Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.
Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun, seasonal, delicious holiday cookies worthy of your new Christmas traditions.
Model and "Project Runway" host Karlie Kloss is a jack of all trades, from modeling to teaching girls to code, and she's also a pro at baking. Kloss shared her go-to holiday cookie recipe for molasses sugar cookies with us.
Check out the recipe below and step-by-step guide. Make a batch for your BFF and send us a photo!
Karlie Kloss' Molasses Sugar Cookies
Makes 60 cookies
Cook time: 30 Minutes
Ingredients:
3/4 cup margarine (softened)
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup of molasses
1 egg
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
Granulated sugar (sprinkled on top)
Directions:
In a large bowl, with mixer at low speed, beat together margarine and one cup sugar until creamy.
Add molasses and egg, beating until well blended.
In medium bowl, blend flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, cloves and ginger. Add to molasses mixture; mix well.
Cover and chill.
Form dough into one-inch balls. Roll each in sugar and place on non-stick cookie sheets about two inches apart.
Bake at 375 degrees for six to eight minutes or until golden brown. Let stand one minute. Remove cookies to wire rack to cool.
Serve and enjoy!
Recipe reprinted courtesy of Karlie Kloss.
Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun and delicious holiday cookies that are sure to become a new tradition.
Tell us which cookies you're baking! Tweet @GMA using #25daysofcookies with your #25daysofcookies pictures and we may feature you on our GMA Facebook page or in our morning GMA newsletter! Deck the halls with lots of cookies, fa la la la la, la la la la!