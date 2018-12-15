Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun, seasonal, delicious holiday cookies worthy of your new Christmas traditions.

ABC News

Martha Stewart Living's December issue is all about one thing -- cookies! These chai snowball confections are a festive sweet treat that packs all the spicy winter flavors we love.

Check out the recipe below and step-by-step guide.

Martha Stewart Living

Martha Stewart Living's Chai Snowballs

Makes about 3 dozen cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 cup almond flour

2 tablespoons best-quality black tea leaves, such as Darjeeling, coarsely ground in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

Pinch of ground cloves

2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar, plus more for rolling

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract



Directions:

Preheat oven to 325, with racks in upper and lower thirds. In a bowl, whisk together both flours, tea, salt, pepper and spices.

In a another bowl, beat butter with sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in vanilla. Reduce speed to low; gradually add flour mixture, beating just until a dough forms.

Roll level tablespoons of dough into balls. Place 1 inch apart on 2 parchment-lined baking sheets.

Bake, rotating rack positions once halfway through, until cookies are set and golden on bottoms, 15 - 18 minutes.

Let cool on sheets for 5 minutes. Roll in confectioners’ sugar; let cool completely on a wire rack.

Generously coat in more confectioners’ sugar before serving, or store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 2 weeks.

Recipe courtesy of Martha Stewart Living.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun and delicious holiday cookies that are sure to become a new tradition.

ABC News

Tell us which cookies you're baking! Tweet @GMA using #25daysofcookies with your #25daysofcookies pictures and we may feature you on our GMA page or in our morning GMA newsletter! Deck the halls with lots of cookies, fa la la la la, la la la la!