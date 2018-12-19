Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies. For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun, seasonal, delicious holiday cookies worthy of your new Christmas traditions.

Jenny Cookies' reindeer peanut butter cracker cookies are not only a show-stopper dessert, they are also fun to make and kid-friendly too.

The recipe was created by Jenny Keller, the author of JennyCookies.com and the "Eat More Dessert" cookbook. Keller is also the owner of the Jenny Cookies Bake Shop in Lake Stevens, Washington.

Check out the step-by-step guide below.

Jenny Cookies' reindeer peanut butter cracker cookies

Makes 17 cookies

Ingredients:

1 package (sleeve of 34) Ritz Crackers

1 cup smooth peanut butter

2 (12oz) package brown candy melts

Black buttercream icing

Red buttercream icing

Brown buttercream icing



For decorating:

(4) Pastry bags

(3) #3 Wilton decorating tips

Waxed paper

Wilton #4 decorating tip



Instructions:

Melt the candy melts in a microwave-safe bowl on 30 percent power for 30 second increments for about 2-3 minutes, stirring as needed until smooth.

Turn the Ritz crackers upside down on a cookie sheet.

Fill the pastry bag with peanut butter and trim the tip with scissors.

Pipe a dollop of peanut butter on half the crackers. Place the remaining crackers on top to make sandwiches.

Using a fork, dip the crackers into the melted chocolate candy.

Place on waxed paper to dry.

Fit three disposable decorating bags with #3 decorating tips and fill with white, red and black icing.

Draw two eyes onto the center of the cookie using the black icing. Using the brown icing, draw two antlers.

Finish the reindeer's face by giving him a red nose with the red icing.

