Taste of Home's eggnog cookies recipe

These festive holiday cookies are loaded with eggnog, making them the ideal way to treat yourself this holiday season. You can also customize them into any shape using your favorite cookie cutters!

Check out the full recipe with step-by-step instructions below.

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar

1 cup eggnog

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

5-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 large egg white, lightly beaten

Colored sugar

Vanilla frosting, optional



Directions:



Cream butter and sugar. Beat in eggnog, baking soda and nutmeg. Gradually add flour and mix well. Cover and chill 1 hour.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out half of the dough to 1/8-in. thickness.

Using floured 3-1/2-in. cookie cutters, cut into desired shapes; place on ungreased baking sheets. Repeat with remaining dough. Brush with egg white; sprinkle with colored sugar.

Bake at 350 degrees until edges are lightly browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Cool on wire racks. If desired, decorate with frosting.

Editor's Note: This recipe was tested with commercially prepared eggnog.

Recipe courtesy Taste of Home.

