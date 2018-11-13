This apple cider mimosa recipe is all you need to get through Thanksgiving with the relatives

Nov 13, 2018, 4:07 AM ET
This apple cider mimosa recipe takes only five minutes to create.

Take the edge off this Thanksgiving with apple cider mimosas. They'll put a seasonal spin on your favorite fizzy cocktail.

Simply set aside five minutes and a handful of ingredients to pull off this Turkey Day treat originally crafted by the blog Heart and Stove and shared with "GMA."

What you need


Champagne flutes
1 qt apple cider
1 bottle of your favorite champagne
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp brown sugar or coconut sugar
Apple slices for garnish, optional

Rim the glasses of your apple cider mimosas in cinnamon sugar and garnish with apple slices.

Instructions


In a small bowl or plate, mix together cinnamon and sugar.
Dip the rim of each champagne flute in a small bowl of water, then roll in the cinnamon sugar mixture.
Fill champagne flutes about halfway with apple cider. Top with champagne. Garnish with apple slice, if desired.

Apple cider mimosas are the perfect autumn treat.

Additional tip from Heart and Stove...

Set a DIY mimosa bar and have the family pour their own.

Cheers!

