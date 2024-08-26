Apple juice sold at Walmart in 25 states recalled due to elevated arsenic levels

9,535 cases of Great Value six packs were included in the recall.

More than 9,500 cases of 100% apple juice that was sold at Walmart have been recalled due to high levels of arsenic.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration upgraded the level of the apple juice recall, originally issued on August 15, from unclassified to class 2, which indicates "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," but is unlikely to cause "serious adverse health consequences."

"Product contains inorganic arsenic above action level set in industry guidance (13.2ppb)," meaning parts per billion, the FDA said of the juice.

Apple juice is seen in and undated stock photo.| A Walmart store is seen in Secaucus, N.J., on Nov. 24, 2023. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images, FILE

The agency's enforcement report stated that 9,535 cases of Great Value brand apple juice sold at Walmart in 25 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia has been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer Refresco Beverages US Inc.

A representative for Refresco did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

Product details of recalled apple juice

The contaminated Great Value beverages in question were sold in six-packs of 8-ounce plastic bottles with the UPC code 0-78742-29655-5.

The recalled apple juice has a "Best if used by" date code of DEC2824 CT89-6.