Just when you thought our collective avocado toast obsession was at its peak, enter an avocado toast-flavored chocolate bar.

The favorite brunch food has now been transformed into a chocolate bar by the confectioners at Compartés Chocolatier.

The chocolate bar is a “creamy white chocolate blended with premium California avocados and crunchy bits of caramelized toast," according to the company.

We weren’t sure what to think.

For National Avocado Day, “GMA” decided to have our co-workers taste the unusual chocolate bar and see how it compares to the Instagram-famous avocado toast at New York City's Bluestone Lane Cafe.

After taking a bite out of the avocado toast, everyone was surprised by the avocado toast chocolate bar.

“ ” Is the crunchy part the toast?

“No, they don’t make it in chocolate,” a “GMA” intern said, shocked.

Another "GMA" employee wondered, “is the crunchy part the toast?”

The white chocolate bar looks like any ordinary bar would.

You would never guess by looking at it that the bar contained real avocados and -- oh yeah -- actual pieces of toast.

While it is a very popular brunch option, our group thought there’s no comparison to the real thing.

Whether avocado toast should be in chocolate form is still up for debate.

Would you try it?