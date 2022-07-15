Big Olaf Creamery ice cream recalled due to listeria outbreak in 10 states

Florida-based Big Olaf Creamery ice cream brand has issued a recall due to an outbreak of listeria.

The voluntary recall comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, announced its investigation earlier this week of infections linked to ice cream supplied by Big Olaf Creamery of Sarasota, Florida.

"Based on epidemiological information shared by the CDC and State Officials, Big Olaf may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing Listeria monocytogenes outbreak," the FDA said in a statement.

The CDC reported that the ice cream has been tied to 23 people who were infected in the outbreak across 10 states.

"Eighteen people interviewed reported eating ice cream, 10 reported eating Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream or eating at locations that might have been supplied by Big Olaf Creamery," the FDA reported. "This is an ongoing investigation and other ice cream brands not related to Big Olaf were mentioned as a possible source as well."

There have been 22 hospitalizations, one death and one fetal loss, according to the FDA.

The Big Olaf brand ice cream was sold in plastic pint-size containers, plastic half-gallon containers and plastic 2.5-gallon tubs sold to independent retailers in Florida as well as consumers in restaurants and senior homes. The products were also sold to one location in Ohio. All flavors, lots, codes and all expiration dates through June 30, 2022, are included in this recall.

Check here for the latest product details in the FDA recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is "an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," according to the FDA.

Big Olaf Creamery was informed of an outbreak investigation by the Florida Department of Health on July 1 and immediately halted production and distribution of its products. The brand is "cooperating fully with regulatory authorities" to return and dispose of suspected products with the FDA by voluntarily recalling the product, the agency said. The investigation is ongoing.

"Consumers who have purchased Big Olaf Ice Cream Products should not consume these products and dispose of them immediately. Any areas, containers, and serving utensils that may have touched the ice cream should be cleaned," the FDA urged.

Any questions about the recall can be answered by calling 941-365-7483, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.