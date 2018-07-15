In celebration of National Ice Cream Day on July 15, "GMA" is exploring some of the most swoon-worthy cold treats around. So, go ahead and treat yourself, and be sure to check back for more of our extreme ice cream picks!

Spike your summer with these booze-infused ice cream creations.

It's National Ice Cream month and to kick things off we got the scoop on the perfect adult-only treats served shaken, not stirred. And if that's not sweet enough, we explored the anatomy of one of New York City's most Instagram-worthy sundaes.

ABC News

New York City boozy ice cream shop Tipsy Scoop, which specializes in artisan liquor-infused ice cream flavors, partnered with a company that specializes in "beverage experiences" called Muddling Memories to mix up some delicious ice cream cocktails at Camp Arlo.

Tipsy Scoop founder Melissa Tavvs told "GMA" it was an easy decision to work with mixologist and Muddling Memories founder Cody Goldstein when the Arlo SoHo hotel approached them for this summertime pop-up idea.

"There's a lot of synergy between creating a bar experience and creating a food experience," Goldstein explained. "Taking ice cream and booze is sort of a natural pairing and when we saw what Tipsy Scoop was doing with their booze-infused ice cream we thought it was a perfect platform to be able to create a cocktail using both their ice cream and booze."

Arlo Soho

Goldstein takes the already delicious booze-infused ice cream flavors like vanilla bean bourbon and elevates them by concocting innovative cocktails with complimentary flavors and ingredients.

ABC Photo Illustration, GMA

He said the Some Spike it Hot is his spin on an NYC classic that he grew up enjoying -- frozen hot chocolate from Serendipity. He starts with tequila-infused Mexican "hot chocolate" ice cream adds tequila, Ancho Reyes (poblano liqueur) and cinnamon syrup then tops it off with a perfectly torched marshmallow and cocoa nibs.

ABC Photo Illustration, GMA

The Floating through Life starts with vanilla bean bourbon ice cream and strawberry rhubarb bourbon ice cream adds some good bourbon, St-Germain elderflower liqueur and ginger beer topped with edible flowers and a vanilla meringue cookie.

ABC Photo Illustration, GMA

Finally, Goldstein said The Enchanted Rose was inspired by his favorite Disney movie, "Beauty and The Beast." It's made with raspberry limoncello sorbet, vodka, prosecco, fresh mint and topped with black chia seeds, which give the sweet and tart sparkling cocktail a raspberry-like texture.

Check out all the delicious scoops and cocktails available at Camp Arlo.

Arlo Soho

Arlo SoHo

If you're looking for another boozy ice cream creation to dig into, check out one of the prettiest sundaes around offered at the Tipsy Scoop storefront.

One of the most popular menu items takes a page right out of Goldstein's book with a Negroni Pony.

nycscoops

The sundae is made with fresh orange sorbet infused with equal parts Campari, Vermouth and Gin served in a Funfetti cone bowl garnished with a "My Little Pony" inspired frosted sugar cookie and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

Tavvs said another summer staple at the storefront is the "frosé all day" sundae. It's made with peach rosé sorbet, topped with peach ring gummies, cherries and dried rose petals and served in a red velvet cone bowl.

ABC News

Did we mention the cool, fruity, refreshing flavor is perfect to beat the heat? Cause it is.

The portable cart will be open at Camp Arlo from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 9 p.m. on weekends, serving scoops of Tipsy Scoop's acclaimed alcoholic ice cream. This will be the only location outside Tipsy Scoop's brick-and-mortar storefront where the boozy ice cream can be purchased.