Donut towers are the dessert you never knew you needed

Aug 3, 2018, 4:00 AM ET
PHOTO: Each tier of the donut tower can be customized with different toppings and icings.PlayArjay Jalmaani, DK's Donuts & Bakery
Attention sweet tooths, we’ve found the answer to your pastry dreams: three-tiered donut towers.

DK’s Donuts is the Los Angeles bakery behind this epicly-Instagrammable donut tower that’s popping up all over social media.

"A donut tower is an immaculate stack of three Texas-sized donuts, topped with your favorite toppings and icings," DK’s Donuts & Bakery owner Mayly Tao told ABC News. "I’ve always wanted to create a new experience of donuts -- the donut bouquet, the donut letters, the specialty dozens, the hybrid donuts. And seeing how America loves things super-sized, we brought the donut tower to life.”

PHOTO: DKs Donuts & Bakery owner Mayly Tao smiles as she poses with one of her famous donut towersDKs Donuts & Bakery
And super-sized it is. Your eyes do not deceive you -- these mouth-watering donuts are massive. To help put things into perspective, 36 regular-sized donuts fit into one tower, which is baked and fried. Then comes the fun part: decorating.

With more than 26 toppings and 19 icing choices, the options to customize your treats are endless.

"It can be as simple as a cherry frosted donut with rainbow sprinkles, or an assortment of Reese’s peanut butter cups and chocolate s’mores. Or even frosting with bacon bits," Tao explained.

PHOTO: DKs Donuts and Bakery has become well known on Instagram for their mouth-watering donut towers.DKs Donuts and Bakery
Tao says her customers typically purchase donut towers, which cost up to $65 per tier, to celebrate birthdays, weddings and other big events.

You can take our word for it: They taste as delicious as they look.

