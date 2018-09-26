Carla Hall is extracting serious flavor from one of nature's simplest grains and making corn shine as the star in her delicious ramen dish.

The former co-host of "The Chew," who is now a food contributor on "GMA Day," showed us how to make her homemade corn stock that serves as a base for a hearty vegetable ramen.

The stock can also be used in soups, corn chowder, to thin sauces, risotto and more.

Corn Stock

Ingredients

10 cups cold water

1 large onion, cut into large pieces (quartered, then cut in half)

2 celery stalks, halved

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

5 cloves garlic

1 bay leaf

5 ears corn



Hall's tips for how to choose the best corn:

Look for ears with golden or yellow tassels that are slightly sticky -- not brown and or mushy.

Choose ears that are heavy, firm and plump, not ones with soft spots or missing kernels.

Don't peel back the husks when choosing. This shortens the life of the corn.



ABC News

Instructions: In a large stock pot, pour in the cold water. Add the onion, celery, peppercorns, garlic and bay leaf. Bring the water to a boil.

To peel the corn cut the bottom two inches off the corn. Place the corn and smaller pieces in the simmering water. Keep the bigger pieces in the water for 30 seconds to one minute. If the larger corn pieces float to the top, place a smaller lid in the pot to keep the corn submerged. Carefully remove the corn with tongs. With a towel, hold the top tassels tightly and shake the corn out of the husk.

To peel corn using a microwave wrap the corn in a damp paper towel and microwave on high for 30 seconds. With a towel, hold the top tassels tightly and shake the corn out of the husk.



ABC News

Place the husks, corn silk and all, back into the pot. Cut the corn kernels off each cob and return ONLY the cobs to the stock pot. Store the kernels for a later use in the freezer or for two days in the fridge.To cut the corn off the cob lay it on a cutting board on its side. Cut the corn off each side. With the back of the knife, scrape the corn "milk" off the corn cob.Bring the stock to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for two hours. Strain the stock, season with salt, then store in refrigerator or freezer.

Corn Broth Ramen



ABC News

Serves 4



Ingredients:

12 snow peas, julienned

2 carrots, julienned

8oz shiitake mushrooms, stems removed, and caps julienned, then sauteed

1 cup corn kernels

1/4 cup cilantro leaves, leaves only

2 scallions, cut on the bias

1 serrano chile, optional, thinly sliced

4 packets ramen noodles, seasoning packet removed

1 quart corn stock, hot

soy sauce



Instructions:

Place the vegetables and dry ramen in the bowl. Pour the hot corn stock into the bowl; let sit until the ramen softens.