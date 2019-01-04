And the award for best Golden Globes watch party food goes to...

The red carpet has rolled out in Beverly Hills which means it's time to get a Golden Globes-inspired menu together for a watch party this weekend!

Many of this year's nominees have some nom-worthy ties to food. From upscale Asian bites inspired by the best comedy nominated film "Crazy Rich Asians" to Jewish deli classics straight out of New York City from the best television nominated hit "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" there's an array of options to curate an award-worthy watch party menu.

Check out some of our "nom"-inees from films and shows that are sure to win over your guests while watching the Golden Globes.

Golden Globes watch party menu inspired by the actresses, movies, shows and songs up for awards.

Best Appetizer

Finger sandwiches inspired by afternoon tea in "Mary Poppins Returns"



Prep little cucumber and salmon or mini egg salad sandwiches for a small, simple bite -- and as Mary Poppins would say spit spot and off you go.

Chicken wings inspired by "Vice"



In the scene where George W. Bush asks Dick Cheney, played by Christian Bale, to be his "vice" (vice president) the two men are eating chicken wings while sitting on a back patio.

Over the top seafood tower by "Crazy Rich Asians"



Create a grandiose seafood platter for your guests using an array of shellfish like crab, shrimp and lobster and add in things like homemade cocktail sauce or remoulade. Add some beautiful garnishes like carved lemons to put it over the top.

Best Main Dish

Sliders inspired by "Escape at Dannemora"



The show is based on true events -- when an employee at an upstate New York prison helped two inmates escape by smuggling tools into the prison using hamburger meat.

This popular party menu item feels perfectly punny and fitting. Bonus points if you use those plastic sword toothpicks.

Fried chicken inspired by "Green Book"



The movie, inspired by a true story, addresses issues of racism during an era of segregation. In a memorable scene from the film, the world-class pianist Dr. Don Shirley, played by Mahershala Ali, tries fried chicken for the first time, thanks to his white bodyguard Tony Lip.

Pastrami sandwich inspired by "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



The hit retro comedy series set in New York City in the 1950's plays up the Jewish deli food scene. Midge, a female stand up comedian played by best actress nominee Rachel Brosnahan, even bribes bar manager with her homemade brisket to get her husband a performance slot. In many scenes, Midge and her manager Susie, played by Alex Borstein who is also nominated for a Golden Globe, are seen hanging out in a Jewish deli while scheming to advance her career.

If you're lucky enough to live in New York City like Midge, order a platter pastrami from the infamous Katz's (read as: any Jewish deli) to serve up on Sunday! Otherwise make your own sandwiches at home with your favorite pastrami.

Best Dessert

A spoonful of sugar cake pops inspired by "Mary Poppins Returns"



Make your own like these cute pops from Pinterest or enlist in the help of your local bakery to see what kind of magical dessert they can whip up!

Frozen yogurt inspired by "The Good Place"



Ted Danson's character on the hit show, nominated for best television series, musical or comedy, is fixated on the frozen treat and references the dessert throughout the seasons.

Fun Fact: The fro-yo was actually mashed potatoes. Hard to swallow. #TheGoodPlace — Ted Danson (@TedDanson) October 14, 2016

If you're feelin' ambitious enough to bust out an ice cream maker -- go for it otherwise check out this recipe fro-yo recipe that you can make in your food processor!

Honorable Mention: Best Drink

Moet & Chandon

The Moet Belle inspired by the awards show itself!

This cocktail was crafted with the help of actress Camilla Belle who partnered with Moet & Chandon to create a Brazil-inspired champagne drink for the A-list attendees.

Get the full recipe here and raise a glass to the night's big winners!