How Gordon Ramsay does Thanksgiving: 3 recipes he promises will not disappoint

Fiery celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is here to take your Thanksgiving plans up a notch.

The star of "Masterchef Junior: Celebrity Showdown" shared some of his Thanksgiving dishes that he promises will not disappoint at your Thanksgiving get-together.

“What better way to start off your Thanksgiving meal than with a warm bowl of butternut squash soup," he shared with "GMA."

"My honey roasted parsnips are a perfect side dish for your feast," he added.

For the next day, Ramsay recommends his leftover turkey salad recipe as "an easy and healthy next-day dish."

Get the recipes for these dishes below and tell us by tweeting @GMA if they earn a spot on your Thanksgiving table.

"Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving!" Ramsay said.

To start: Butternut squash soup with parsley oil

Start with a warm bowl of his butternut squash soup. Get the full recipe here.

Gordon Ramsay Group

A stellar side: Honey roasted parsnips

Ramsay shares his honey roasted parsnips side dish for your Thanksgiving feast. With under 10 ingredients, this one is easy to follow.

Get the full recipe here.

Gordon Ramsay Group

For the next day: Leftover turkey salad recipe



Gordon Ramsay Group

Recipe Yields: 2-3 servings



Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 pounds leftover turkey, breast and thigh, pulled apart

1/2 cup bean sprouts

4 breakfast radishes, sliced thin

8 ounces watercress, picked (arugula can be used instead)

2 ounces peanuts, toasted

2 ounces daikon, thinly shaved

2 teaspoons ginger, fresh grated

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted

1/4 bunch cilantro, leaves picked (if desired)

1 tablespoon olive oil

5 ounces Bang Bang sauce



Directions:



Wash all the salad ingredients and set aside on clean paper towel to absorb excess moisture.



In large mixing bowl, combine watercress, bean sprouts, radishes, daikon and ginger. Season to taste with salt and toss evenly with olive oil as desired. Place in serving bowls.



Over medium heat, in large saute pan, add turkey and bang bang sauce. Cook until thoroughly heated.



Distribute evenly over salads and finish with toasted peanuts and sesame seeds.



Don't miss FOX's "Masterchef Junior: Celebrity Showdown" on Thanksgiving night at 8 pm ET.