Los Angeles restaurants, chefs, food trucks help serve relief to fire victims, evacuees, 1st responders

The deadly Los Angeles fires that began Tuesday continue to burn across 28,000 acres in the region, as the flames have reduced thousands of structures to lots of rubble and mangled metal, prompting mass evacuations and leaving residents scrambling to access food and water.

People flee from the advancing Palisades Fire, by car and on foot, Jan. 7, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Etienne Laurent/AP

Large nonprofit organizations and small businesses alike have already stepped up to feed the hard-hit LA community, as fire crews work tirelessly to fight the spread of the uncontrolled infernos.

The intrinsic hospitable nature of chefs and restaurant owners is already on full display amid the unprecedented tragedy, with the culinary community finding ways to help feed those in need.

As of time of publication, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated as multiple wildfires burn across the Palisades, Pasadena, Altadena and Sylmar and 7,500 firefighters have been deployed to battle at least five sprawling wildfires and several smaller blazes around the Los Angeles area.

Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend Thomas, return to Mantia's fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire swept through, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. Ethan Swope/AP

The initial cause of the blazes that first exploded across Los Angeles on Tuesday, just days after the National Weather Service warned of extreme fire risk amid a "life-threatening and destructive" windstorm, remains "unknown" and is under investigation per Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

World Central Kitchen

Humanitarian chef José Andrés has already deployed relief efforts from his nonprofit World Central Kitchen and posted updates on X with a video of him at the Glendale Fire Department early Thursday morning helping the "heroes" from all different towns and units.

"We are setting up here the World Central Kitchen truck, we feed them from here sandwiches, fruit, water. They need to drink," Andrés said. "We have hot food coming."

He continued, "These men and women, the firefighters, they are the best of the best. Every time you see a firefighter -- clap at them, give them a hug."

In an Instagram post Wednesday, WCK said their teams "are distributing warm meals, sandwiches, and water to residents in Southern California who have been forced to evacuate due to wildfires."

The chef-led group said it is continuing to mobilize its "network of restaurant and food truck partners to serve nourishing meals to anyone affected."

Los Angeles restaurants offer food and shelter to evacuees amid fires

As first reported by the LA Times, there is a growing number of eateries that have remained open to support residents and first responders impacted by the fires.

Bé Ù is seen in Los Angeles. Google Maps Street View

Bé Ù Kitchen: The Virgil Village Vietnamese street food spot announced via Instagram that its "program of free meals for fires evacuees and first responders is available" at chef Uyên Lê’s walk-up window, "until folks are out of imminent danger, and can access sustained support."

Le Great Outdoor: The open-air Santa Monica eatery in the Bergamot Station complex is helping those affected by local fires with a 10% discount on lunch and dinner throughout the week.

South LA Cafe:

Yeastie Boy Bagels: The fleet of food trucks will be offering free bagels at evacuation centers.

This is a developing story please continue to check back for updates.