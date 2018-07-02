Forget about fireworks. These red, white, and blue tie-dyed cookies for the Fourth of July will be the stars of your get-together.

The patriotic cookies -- a twist on the traditional black-and-white cookie -- hail from New Jersey-based Dana's Bakery.

"We like to think outside of the box. It's part of the reason why this job is so much fun.," CEO and founder Dana Pollack said of the Instagram-friendly treats. "It took us a really long time to develop the recipe, but we finally did it."

The taste and texture of the cookies are exactly the same as the traditional black-and-white cookie. Pollack there's a big debate over which half of the cookie to eat first, the chocolate or the vanilla, and she switches it up based on her mood.

Everything at Dana's Bakery is gluten-free and kosher, so instead of traditional flour the cookies contain a blend of potato starch and rice flour. Watch the video above and read on to see how they do it step by step.

Here's how they're made

Once you have the dough made, you start with three different bowls, one with red-colored dough, one white and one blue.

Then you take a scooper and get a little bit of each color in the scoop.

When the cookies are done baking, they are turned over and iced with melted fondant -- half with vanilla fondant and half with chocolate fondant.