Now you can have your cake and eat it too - even the candles!

Let Them Eat Candles is a company that makes candles out of chocolate, topped with a traditional wick.

Thomas Brooksbank

“You light it and then the wic extinguishes itself or you can pull it out,” said Bob Michelson, one of the co-founders of the company. “The entire candle then is edible. Something that hasn’t really been seen before.”

Loree Sandler, the company’s other co-founder, got the idea at her son’s 12th birthday party as she watched the wax candles melt on to the cake.

Letthemeatcandles/Instagram

“The candles didn’t deserve the pedestal upon which they puddled,” Sandler said.

Thus Let Them Eat Candles was born.

Thomas Brooksbank

Once lit, the candles last for about a minute before they melt. The candles are sold on the company’s website in three packs for $11.95. They come in dark or milk chocolate and they ship nationwide.

C’mon, who doesn’t need more chocolate on their birthday!