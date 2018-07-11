Now you can have your cake and eat it too - even the candles!
Let Them Eat Candles is a company that makes candles out of chocolate, topped with a traditional wick.
“You light it and then the wic extinguishes itself or you can pull it out,” said Bob Michelson, one of the co-founders of the company. “The entire candle then is edible. Something that hasn’t really been seen before.”
Loree Sandler, the company’s other co-founder, got the idea at her son’s 12th birthday party as she watched the wax candles melt on to the cake.
“The candles didn’t deserve the pedestal upon which they puddled,” Sandler said.
Thus Let Them Eat Candles was born.
Once lit, the candles last for about a minute before they melt. The candles are sold on the company’s website in three packs for $11.95. They come in dark or milk chocolate and they ship nationwide.
C’mon, who doesn’t need more chocolate on their birthday!