Now you can have your peanuts and drink them too!



Planters is a launching a new beer for National Beer Day, called Mr. IPA-Nut. It's "Mr. Peanut's" first offering for the beer industry.



The peanut company says the craft beer is brewed with Planters peanuts and Wakatu and Citra hops to create a "unique citrus aroma with a hint of honey-roasted peanuts and a slightly salty finish."







The introduction of the unique brew is the latest move by Planters to update their iconic brand. Earlier this year, the company ran an ad campaign that likened their "Mr. Peanut" spokesman to a "wingnut" for people when they're craving a salty snack.



It's an unlikely pairing for global conglomerate The Kraft Heinz Co. — manufacturer of Planters. Mr. IPA-Nut will be only be available for a month starting October 27th (National Beer Day) at select Illinois retail stores and a Chicago brewery.

