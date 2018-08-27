Pumpkin Spice season is here! The ultimate list of popular products for PSL lovers

Fall is just around the corner and people are already pumped for pumpkin spice season to officially get under way!

But is it all just hype or are consumers really ready for the wildly popular fall flavor?

Kate Taylor, a senior reporter for Business Insider, told ABC News she has been on the "pumpkin spice beat" for the last four years and said year after year the demand for PSL products smashes her expectations.

"The demand is definitely still there. Every year the pumpkin spice [craze] is going to be as big as it can be," Taylor said. "So many brands have launched their own products now that it's far beyond just Starbucks."

Starbucks

Google Insights shows a significant spike in search interest for pumpkin spice during the last week of August.

"More and more companies are launching their pumpkin flavored products in mid-August, which feels wild when it's 90 degrees," Taylor said.

She added, "I think every year it's going to feel like pumpkin spice will hit its peak, but somehow continue to drive sales."

Fun fact: there's even an official Facebook group for PSL lovers called the Leaf Rakers Society. Run by Starbucks, it acts as a gathering place for fall fanatics to celebrate and anticipate their favorite season.

It's never too early to celebrate fall. Right?

If yes, go here: https://t.co/U7eSoNQcjr ?????? pic.twitter.com/ORGsFtBjiD — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 3, 2018

Of all the crazy products that have hit shelves over the years, ranging from pumpkin spice coffee to Greek yogurt, Taylor said the one that interests her the most is cereal.

"Cereal is super interesting. It seems so funny but it does make more sense than [some] other things," she said.

Compare that to products like pumpkin spice deodorant.

Yes, it was a thing. No, she's not a fan.

"It doesn't even seem appealing."

Starbucks is officially adding the fan favorite seasonal pumpkin spice latte to the menu on Tuesday for the 15th consecutive year.

A spokeswoman for Starbucks told ABC News: "We love that it has become an iconic symbol of the season."

The coffee brand is also introducing two new products available exclusively in grocery stores: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup Pods.

Here is this year's top list of pumpkin spice inspired products

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes

Kelloggs

The cereal brand has previously produced other pumpkin breakfast items like pumpkin spice frosted mini wheats and Special K, but these limited edition frosted flakes are a highly anticipated first!

A post shared by The Dolah Family™ (@metfood_nostrand_ave) on May 30, 2018 at 12:32pm PDT

Starbucks Cookie Straws

Starbucks

These toasted, rolled wafer cookies are filled with a layer of white chocolate and pumpkin spices.

Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels

A post shared by Auntie Anne's (@auntieannespretzels) on Sep 9, 2015 at 1:18pm PDT

The soft pretzel chain is serving up these seasonal bites covered in pumpkin pie spices and sugar for a limited time this fall.

Noosa Greek Yogurt

Noosa Yoghurt

Noosa's limited batch flavor for fall is made with real pumpkin puree and topped with white chocolate chips, granola and pumpkin seeds to add a delicious crunch. And for any pumpkin cheesecake fans, this is a somewhat healthy alternative to curb your dessert cravings!

Godiva Truffles

Godiva

These sweet treats are filled with a rich pumpkin spice ganache filling and can be purchased online and in stores for a select time.