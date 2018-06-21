These realistic characters are actually made of cake

Jun 21, 2018, 4:07 AM ET
PHOTO: Susanne Ng popularized Deco Chiffon Cakes in 2016 with her first cookbook.PlayCourtesy Susanne Ng
WATCH These realistic characters are actually made of cake

A home baker from Singapore is going viral on Instagram for her adorable Deco Chiffon Cakes.

PHOTO: These Deco Chiffon cakes look too nice to eat. Courtesy Susanne Ng
These Deco Chiffon cakes look too nice to eat.

Susanne Ng is the master behind these amazing cake creations.

According to Ng, "a Chiffon Cake is basically a very light and airy cake that gets it’s fluffy texture from egg whites whipped into firm peaks and then gently folded back into the cake batter, similar to angel cakes."

PHOTO: Deco Chiffon Cakes are lighter than a typical cake. Courtesy Susanne Ng
Deco Chiffon Cakes are lighter than a typical cake.

She popularized Deco Chiffon Cakes in 2016 with her first cookbook and has since gone viral on Instagram.

'The idea of Deco Chiffon Cakes first started from a dream'

People can't believe Ng's 3D creations are actually edible cake.

PHOTO: This may look like a stuffed animal but it is actually cake.Courtesy Susanne Ng
This may look like a stuffed animal but it is actually cake.

Comments