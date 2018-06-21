A home baker from Singapore is going viral on Instagram for her adorable Deco Chiffon Cakes.
Susanne Ng is the master behind these amazing cake creations.
According to Ng, "a Chiffon Cake is basically a very light and airy cake that gets it’s fluffy texture from egg whites whipped into firm peaks and then gently folded back into the cake batter, similar to angel cakes."
She popularized Deco Chiffon Cakes in 2016 with her first cookbook and has since gone viral on Instagram.
Who would like to squeeze me?? ???? I think I need more practise with jiggling cakes lol! ?? Molang and Piu Piu Chiffon Cake I made for my bestie's girl. My last post of 2017. Wishing dear friends all a Happy new year! #molang #??? #creativechiffon #lovingcreations4u #video #videooftheday #hlnewyear @homemadeloversss
People can't believe Ng's 3D creations are actually edible cake.