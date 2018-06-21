A home baker from Singapore is going viral on Instagram for her adorable Deco Chiffon Cakes.

Courtesy Susanne Ng

Susanne Ng is the master behind these amazing cake creations.

According to Ng, "a Chiffon Cake is basically a very light and airy cake that gets it’s fluffy texture from egg whites whipped into firm peaks and then gently folded back into the cake batter, similar to angel cakes."

Courtesy Susanne Ng

She popularized Deco Chiffon Cakes in 2016 with her first cookbook and has since gone viral on Instagram.

People can't believe Ng's 3D creations are actually edible cake.