How to safely grocery shop during coronavirus ABC News' Becky Worley reports the best ways to grocery shop amid COVID-19.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, one of the most basic daily tasks has become a lot more complicated.

Here are ways customers can shop safely at grocery stores.

1. Get delivery when possible.

Contact-less delivery is a great option as it helps us practice social distancing, according to Dr. Simone Wildes, an infectious disease specialist.

But that's if you can get a slot. Delivery services are slammed and getting a time slot scheduled can be difficult.

James Rogers, the director of Food Safety Research and Testing for Consumer Reports, told "Good Morning America" that the key to navigating grocery delivery apps is really planning far out in advance when you want your items delivered.

"We're suggesting if the app allows you to tip, to do that," Rogers added.

If you need items right away, one tool to use is Supply Finder, which can help you find newly restocked items like hand soaps and cleaners both online and in store.

2. Go to the store early.

If you must venture out to get groceries remember this -- the earlier the better.

3. Bring disinfectant wipes to wipe down your cart and your own hand sanitizer.

4. Wipe down your credit card after your purchase, Consumer Reports recommends.

5. Wear a face covering and be careful with gloves.

On April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that wearing a cloth facial covering is recommended in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

The CDC states medical-grade masks including surgical and N95 masks must be reserved for health care workers currently facing a dire shortage of protective equipment.

But, what about gloves?

“The key is being able to put them on and take them off effectively without contaminating yourself after you used them,” said Rogers.

It may just be best to just take hand sanitizer with you to the store instead, said Worley.

6. Wipe off groceries and counter when you get home

Be careful when you get home.

”Right now, we don't have any clear data that [COVID-19 is] living on packages for a prolonged period of time,” Wildes said.

Still, experts say to throw the disposable bags away in your recycling bin, wipe down the counter and wash your hands just to be safe.

While there is no evidence of the virus living on food, Consumer Reports says if someone is overly concerned, you can wash your produce using a scrub brush.

7. Think commercial

If you can't find products at a chain grocery store, try going to a supply store like a janitorial supply store, which may have products like toilet paper or paper towels.