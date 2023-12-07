Serving up kindness: How to help food banks, food rescues and more tackle food insecurity this holiday

Millions of Americans will rely on some form of food assistance and generosity of their local communities this holiday season to secure a meal.

Although the prevalence of food insecurity varies considerably by state, as a whole, 1 in 8 households, or 44.2 million people in the U.S. experience food insecurity or lack of access to an affordable, nutritious diet, according to the Food Research and Action Center.

Forty-nine million people turned to food programs in 2022 alone, according to Feeding America, further highlighting how much of an impact those resources can have to help those in need of access to affordable, nutritious food for themselves and their families, especially at a time when inflation is driving up the price of groceries.

Volunteers and DeMarco Morgan help fill boxes for Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen and Pantry. ABC News

To help fight hunger disparity as food banks across the country are feeling the pinch when it comes to keeping shelves stocked, "Good Morning America" is serving up kindness and lending a hand to organizations across the country.

Snapshot of participating food banks across the U.S.

Atlanta, Georgia: Atlanta Community Food Bank

Brooklyn Park, Minnesota: Second Harvest Heartland

Chicago, Illinois: Greater Chicago Food Depository

Dallas, Texas: North Texas Food Bank

Houston, Texas: Houston Food Bank

Flint, Michigan: Food Bank of Eastern Michigan

Los Angeles, California: LA Regional Food Bank

Wichita, Kansas: Kansas Food Bank

North Carolina:

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in Raleigh

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina in Fayetteville



Feeding the soul through volunteering to feed others

A volunteer from Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen and Pantry helps hand out food donations in New York City. ABC News

In Harlem, hungry residents are greeted by Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen and Pantry volunteers with a warm smile and a hot plate of food.

Camesha Grant, vice president of community impact and investment for the organization, told "GMA" that there's a difficult potential reality for residents that serves as the catalyst for this imperative work.

"Everyone in New York City is potentially one step away from our pantry lines because you never know when you might lose a job or when your circumstances might change in your family," Grant said.

Jennifer Caslin, who works with Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, echoed those sentiments, telling "GMA," "These are people who are our friends, our neighbors, people who go to school with your kids -- you just never know what's going on with somebody."

In Chicago, Marianne Nelson, a truck driver at the Northern Illinois Food Bank, told "GMA" that they "see the need, that urgency in your pantries and in the people -- if they don't get this [food] today, they may go hungry tomorrow. That's what drives me."

For head chef Sheri Jefferson and her culinary team at Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen and Pantry, feeding those in need is as important as feeding your soul: "Everything that we cook with, we serve with nothing but love."

Head chef Sherri Jefferson helps feed her community at Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen and Pantry. ABC News

Eight years ago the single mom of three said she found purpose in her new beginning as a trained chef.

"I remember the first time that I served meals when I was helping out, I was an assistant and I watched faces. I saw me," she said. "I saw days when you know how some people will say, 'I don't have a dollar to my name,' I saw days when there was nothing."

Every meal and interaction at food banks is a reflective experience that's fueled almost entirely by donations and time from volunteers.

New York volunteer Javier Gonzalez told "GMA" that the most rewarding part is "the people -- whether it's the team here at the food bank, the volunteers that I work with," or "the clients that, you know, come armed with smiles and their shopping carts and really share such beautiful gratitude."

Jefferson added, "I think people forget or they see soup kitchens as being one particular thing -- you're homeless, you're this or that -- [but] once you actually come and get a real visualization and understanding, your heart can only go out to these people."

Zeroing in on zero-waste and rescuing precious resources

In addition to food banks, food rescue organizations such as City Harvest in New York stop food from going to waste and bring it to partner soup kitchens and food pantries across the city. This year alone, City Harvest is on track to rescue 77 million pounds of food.

City Harvest driver Ade McCoy has worked with the nonprofit for five years, and "GMA" joined along for a ride to see how each stop of his nearly 16 per day -- which spans from local supermarkets to Michelin-starred restaurants -- serves as an opportunity to feed those in need.

Grocery stores like Wegmans rolled out several pallets stacked with everything from poultry to fruit, while chef Eric Ripert wheeled out a cart full of fresh food and produce from the kitchen of his famed seafood restaurant, Le Bernadin.

After all the stops, McCoy drops off all the items at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen for their food pantry, where people line up to get their hands on quality, nutritious items.

"These people, they don't even have to say thank you to me. You don't have to say thank you. I can see it in your face already. Cause I know a lot of times when we pull up in our truck, they're smiling already, they know what they're about to get," McCoy said. "To me, that's gratifying -- that's what it's all about, honestly."

All the volunteers help make City Harvest possible, including people like Ceil Witherspoon who discovered the organization in the food line herself and has now been helping for nearly a decade.

"I realized as I'm standing on the line, I should be on the other side helping out, because I could do better over there," Witherspoon told "GMA. "It brings kind of like a happiness that people can depend on you, even if it's for a bag of onions."

She added that while a lot of people think they wouldn't use or need this resource, they too might eventually "wind up on the line -- You're always going to need help somewhere."

How to get involved to fight hunger

Whether it's collecting canned and nonperishable goods to donate to a local food pantry or rallying a group of friends to volunteer at a soup kitchen, there are plenty of ways Americans can get involved. Check your local food pantries and explore non-profit organizations in your area to volunteer food, culinary skills or other forms of donating.

Volunteers inside the Atlanta Community Food Bank. ABC News

More ways to help food pantries

Even if you can't lend a hand by cooking or collecting food in person, there are plenty of ways to get involved, even without being physically present.

Organize an online food drive



People can host a virtual food drive with these easy steps from Feeding America.

Fundraise with friends and family



Start an online fundraiser through Team Feed and Feeding America to get friends and family involved.

Get social savvy



Share efforts to fight hunger on social media and spread the word.

Check in with local businesses



Ask local restaurants, cafes and food businesses if they have systems in place to distribute perishable and unused food.

Volunteer and say thank you



Find a local food bank here and check in to see their need for volunteers. Thank food bank staff and volunteers on the front lines who help millions of families. Kindness goes a long way, especially during the holidays.