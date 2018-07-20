5 must-try summer mocktail recipes for a buzz-free party

While for some, the idea of a "mocktail" may conjure up images of sugary Shirley Temples or bland juice spritzers, mixologists have recently been changing the game when it comes to what to drink if you are trying to avoid alcohol.

Cutting back on alcohol has been linked to a myriad of wellness benefits -- from better-looking skin to weight loss -- and may even decrease your risk for certain cancers, according to a 2017 study.

Even ABC News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton said she tells patients the "easiest" way to reduce their risk for breast cancer is to "not drink alcohol or greatly diminish the amount of alcohol they consume."

Alcohol-free beverages don't have to be boring -- these complex mocktail recipes feature unique flavors, textures and even habanero ice cubes.

Whatever your reason to skip the alcohol this summer, don't let not drinking hold you back from enjoying a fun summer drink. These recipes are perfect to try out at your next summer get-together!

1. Yuzu, Kumquat and Chamomile Mocktail

Max Reis, the beverage director at West Hollywood's Gracias Madre restaurant shared this original mocktail recipe with "Good Morning America." Be sure to check out the video for his step-by-step guide on how to make it.

ABC News

Recipe:

5 kumquats, halved

1 oz yuzu

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz brewed chamomile tea

1 cucumber ribbon

1/3 a glass of soda water

Mint and baby's breath for garnish



Method: Muddle the kumquats and yuzu in a bar tin. Add chamomile tea, simple syrup and a single ice cube to the bar tin and shake vigorously to combine. Fill a highball glass halfway with ice and add the soda water. Pour the tin’s contents into the prepared glass without straining. Top any remaining space in the glass with soda water and garnish with a straw, mint sprig and baby's breath.

2. Strawberry Lavender Soda

Courtesy Commons Club at Virgin Hotel, Chicago

Mixologist Milos Stevanovic from the Commons Club at the Virgin Hotel in Chicago shared this recipe for a unique lavender infused buzz-free cocktail.

Recipe:

For the lavender syrup:

1 L Sugar

1 L Water

4 oz (By Volume) Lavender

Combine strawberry puree and lavender syrup; 2 parts strawberry, 1 part lavender syrup

To make soda:

2 oz strawberry/lavender flavoring agent

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.5 oz agave nectar



Method: Add all ingredients to shaker and shake to combine, pour into pint glass, ice and all, and top with soda.

3. Brooklyn Palmer

Courtesy Brooklyn Crafted

This refreshing twist on the classic Arnold Palmer features Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beer that is infused with Earl Grey tea.

Recipe:

Brooklyn Crafted Earl Grey Ginger Beer

Lemonade

Lemon

Ice



Method: Place ice in a tall glass and fill three-quarters of the way with the Brooklyn Crafted Earl Grey Ginger Beer. Next, top it off with lemonade and garnish with fresh lemon.

4. Muddled berry iced tea

Courtesy Tesanes

This concoction from Teasane features fresh berries and iced tea and is perfect to serve at your next summer party.

Recipe:

4 cups of brewed tea, chilled

12 drops of Teasane’s Detox Drops

1/4 cup sugar

2 tbsp. lemon juice

Ice cubes

1/4 cup fresh raspberries

1/4 cup fresh blueberries

1/4 cup strawberries

Lemon, thinly sliced

Method: In a pitcher, add the berries and muddle with a wooden spoon until the juices have been released. Pour in the chilled tea and Teasane’s Detox Drops. Stir in sugar and lemon juice and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Fill cups with ice cubes and pour the tea mixture on top and serve.

5. Habanero Limeade

Courtesy Quality Eats

Beverage director Bryan Shneider from New York City's Quality Eats shared this recipe for a spicy-sweet mocktail featuring his original habanero ice cubes.

Recipe: Fill a tall glass with habanero ice cubes (see recipe below) Add: 1 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

Top with chilled water

Method: Stir briefly, then garnish with a sprig of tarragon.

Habanero Ice Cubes Recipe:

Juice fresh whole habaneros in a vegetable juicer (Shneider's tip: You might want to wear a mask to avoid sneezing and watery eyes)

Dilute 1 part habanero juice with 10 parts water

Add to 1-inch ice cube molds

Freeze overnight