What better way to celebrate Mexico's victory at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, than with a celebratory drink? And what better drink than tequila?

From charcoal mezcal lemonade to a pineapple cilantro margarita to a strawberry and rose "pink dragon" these refreshing drinks are perfect for any fiesta! (Or an average Tuesday.)

Casa Mezcal Lemonade

Casamigos

-- 1 oz. Casamigos Mezcal

-- 1 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

-- .5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

-- .5 oz. Simple Syrup

-- 8–10 Mint Leaves

-- 1/4 Barspoon Activated Charcoal

-- 1/2 Thick Rim of Black Lava Salt/Sugar

-- Lemonade

-- Mint Sprig

Method: Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle herbs, add ice and shake well. Strain into a Collins glass and add fresh ice. Top off with lemonade and garnish with a mint sprig.

Pink Dragon

Casamigos

-- 2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

-- 1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

-- 1 oz. Simple Syrup

-- 2 Strawberries

-- 8–10 Mint Leaves

-- Soda Water

-- Rose Water

Method: Combine all ingredients, except rose water and soda water, into tin shaker. Muddle fruit/herbs and add ice. Shake vigorously then finely strain into Collins glass. Add fresh ice and top off with soda water and six dashes of rose water. Garnish with mint sprig through halfmoon dragon fruit slice.

Casa Caprese

Casamigos

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

4 Mini Multicolored Heirloom Tomatoes

4 Basil Leaves

Method: Combine all ingredients into tin shaker and muddle fruit/herbs. Add ice and shake vigorously for a few seconds. Fine strain into Collins glass and add fresh ice. Add half cut mini tomatoes and push down with bar spoon. Garnish with large basil leaves and two small mozzarella balls through skewer. Drizzle olive oil over top and add crushed black pepper.

Pineapple Cilantro Margarita

Casamigos

This sweet and savory respasado cocktail combo evokes tropical flavors elevated with a classic Mexican herbaceous taste. Shake one up with the recipe here.

Blackberry Ginger Margarita

Casamigos

Muddled blackberries with ginger syrup and a good resposado tequila make for the perfect fruity twist on a simple favorite. Get the ingredients and full recipe here.

Above recipes reprinted courtesy of Casamigos Tequila.

Corralejo

Toasted Coconut Margarita

-- 1.5 oz Corralejo Silver Tequila

-- 1 oz Coco Lopez

-- 1.25 oz sweet and sour

-- 6 large ice cubes

-- Toasted coconut for rim

-- Lime wheel to garnish

Method: Measure and pour all ingredients into a blender. Blend on medium speed until ingredients are smooth. Pour contents of blender into garnished frozen margarita glass.

Recipe reprinted courtesy of Corralejo.

Tequila Avion

Elevated Classic Margarita

-- 2 oz. Avión Silver

-- 1 oz. Fresh lime Juice

-- 3/4 oz Agave nectar

-- Salt (optional)

Recipe reprinted courtesy of Tequila Avion.