We all love the convenience of takeout because getting dinner delivered right to your door can be the ultimate lifesaver.



But it's easier than you might think to recreate your favorite takeout dishes at home yourself. Plus, it can be cheaper and healthier.

For our "Takeout Fakeout" series, "Good Morning America" enlisted celebrity chefs to take the most popular dishes, according to food delivery apps, and turn these meals into recipes you can recreate in your own kitchen.

Celebrity chef, restaurateur and "Top Chef" alumn Richard Blais took on pad thai and orange chicken, two of the top 10 dishes ordered this summer on Postmates, a popular food delivery app.

Blais shared some simple swaps to make these wildly popular favorites a little bit healthier -- like adding broccoli to make it more vegetable-focused -- and skipping the fryer and baking the chicken instead.

Get the full recipes below.

Skip the fryer and bake the chicken instead for a healthy finish.

