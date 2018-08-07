We all love the convenience of takeout because getting dinner delivered right to your door can be the ultimate lifesaver.

But it's easier than you might think to recreate your favorite takeout dishes at home yourself. Plus, it can be cheaper and healthier.

For our "Takeout Fakeout" series, "Good Morning America" enlisted celebrity chefs to take the most popular dishes, according to food delivery apps, and turn these meals into recipes you can recreate in your own kitchen.

Iron Chef, restaurateur and Food Network personality Alex Guarnaschelli took on grilled chicken burritos and guacamole, two of the top 10 dishes ordered this summer on Postmates, a popular food delivery app.

Guarnaschelli shared some simple swaps to make these wildly popular favorites a little bit healthier -- like using grilled chicken and lots of fresh herbs to amp up the flavors.

Get the full recipes below.

Tortillas can make or break a good burrito so Guarnaschelli recommends dropping them in cool water then searing it quickly in a skillet to get the desired warm malleable texture which will make it easier to fold.

This is the one ingredient that won't cost extra! If you're making the fan favorite avocado side at home remember to use fresh lemon before serving to help the green color last longer.

Recreate her guacamole with the full recipe here.