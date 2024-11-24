Tortilla strips in 22 states contain wheat allergen contamination: FDA

The products were distributed earlier this month by Sugar Foods.

Sugar Foods said it is recalling Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style after several customers reported that their store-bought pouches contained crispy onion strips -- another food item by the Sugar Foods brand -- rather than the expected product.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday posted an announcement from the company that the mix-up has led to a contamination of an undeclared wheat allergen, since the crispy onion strips contain wheat, which is not listed on the package for the tortilla strips.

This puts customers with wheat allergies at risk.

“People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," according to the announcement.

Sugar Foods is recalling 3.5 ounce pouches of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style with UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6 and Best By Date June 20, 2025 due to a contamination of undeclared wheat allergen. FDA

The company explained that this impacts the 3.5 ounce pouches of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style.

The affected products have a UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6 and are marked with a best buy date of June 20, 2025.

According to the announcement, the company was first notified of the contamination when it was contacted last week by a consumer who reported finding the wrong product within their packaging.

“No illnesses have been reported to date,” according to the announcement distributed by the FDA on Friday.

The announcement also stated the products in question were distributed from Sept. 30 to Nov. 11 and can be found “in stand-up resealable pouches.”

The product was sent to distribution centers in 22 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

Consumers who believe they may have purchased affected products are able to exchange those products for a refund at the original purchase location.

ABC News has reached out to Sugar Foods for additional comment.