You don't need a VIP pass to sip the official cocktail of the Golden Globes

Awards season is underway and thanks to Moet & Chandon, the official champagne of the Golden Globes, you can drink like your favorite celebs without getting red carpet ready.

Moet & Chandon

The Moët Belle was named this year's official cocktail for the ceremony, designed by actress and filmmaker Camilla Belle.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"I’m very excited to partner with Moet for the Golden Globes and to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Toast for a Cause," Belle told ABC News. Toast for a Cause lets attendees raise a toast for a charity of their choice.

Belle said she was "inspired" by her Brazilian heritage when she came up with the recipe. The celeb-styled cocktail combines Cachaca, mango juice, ginger syrup, lime juice and Moët Brut Impérial for a bright and bold twist on the classic South American drink.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

"I infused it with the flavors of a caipirinha to give the cocktail a special twist," she said. "I hope that everyone enjoys it on Sunday and that people feel inclined to make it at home too!"

Over 500 "The Moët Belle" cocktails will be served at the VIP bars on Hollywood’s biggest night.

So whether you're planning to watch the Golden Globes from the comfort of your home or hosting a watch party with friends, you can make the delicious drink with the recipe below.

The Moët Belle by Camilla Belle

Moet & Chandon

Ingredients:

1 ounce of Cachaça

0.75 ounces of mango juice

0.5 ounces of ginger syrup

0.25 ounces of fresh lime juice

2.5 ounces of Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial



Garnish: Tropical flower decoration or edible flower as garnish Serve: Coupe glass Preparation: Shake the first four ingredients together with ice.

Strain into a coupe and top with Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut.