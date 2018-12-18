A video of a teen using American Sign Language to communicate the lyrics of a rock song to her dad has touched millions.

Karri Carberry, 19, signed the Three Days Grace song "Just Like You" to her father, Darrin Carberry, at the band's concert in Canada on Dec. 12. Carberry is hearing, but her dad is deaf, she told "Good Morning America."

Courtesy Julianne Cragg

"It was our first concert together," said Carberry of Edmonton, Alberta. "I feel absolutely shocked and amazed at all of the views and responses we have been getting! It’s an amazing feeling and we’re both very happy that everyone around the world is enjoying it so much."

Courtesy Julianne Cragg

As Carberry and her dad rocked out, fellow concertgoer Julianne Cragg captured the moment.

Cragg shared the video on Facebook, where it's been viewed 17 million times. Cragg told "GMA" that at first, she wasn't intentionally filming the father-daughter duo, but that she was glad she caught it on camera.

Courtesy Karri Carberry

"I'm thrilled that it's made a few people happy," Cragg said.

Three Days Grace even commented on the video, writing on Facebook, "This is the coolest thing on the internet right now!!! so sweet."