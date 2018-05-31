How to have a DIY wedding, from bouquets to centerpieces and more

Summer wedding season is here and what better way to personalize your wedding day than with DIY touches.

Interested in Weddings? Add Weddings as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weddings news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

“GMA” teamed up with its sponsor, Michaels, and celebrity wedding planner David Tutera to make one DIY-loving couple’s dream wedding come true.

You don't need anything more than some supplies and creativity to do it yourself.

Try these tips from Tutera, also a Michaels spokesperson, and Michaels to DIY your entire wedding for a day you and your guests will not forget.

Bridal and bridesmaid bouquets

Get your wedding party together early to knock out the bridal bouquets. Faux floral never dies, can be stored until the wedding and you can keep it forever.

When you use faux floral, you can use your favorite type of flowers since they are always in season.

Real flowers can be pricey. Real-touch stems make bouquets look as fresh as the real thing.

Boutonnieres

David Tutera’s boutonniere cones make it easy to glue florals and pin straight to a jacket.

Mom corsages

Don’t think you only need to shop the wedding aisle. Head over to the jewelry section for pre-made stretch bracelets as the base. Add floral to make your personalized corsage.

Ceremony backdrop

Frames aren’t just for photos.

Purchase a large empty custom frame and adorn with lush floral that tie into your color pallet for a picture-perfect backdrop.

Photobooth backdrop

No matter your location, play with texture with a ribbon backdrop that encourages your guests to capture special moments. Attach ribbon to a dowel and tie your favorite colors. It’s easy to assemble and can be stored for later use.

Aisle chairs

Add simple tulle, floral and pearls to your chairs to make it an aisle worth walking down.

Centerpieces

As an alternative to traditional glass vases, use a wooden box as a modern vessel for floral.

Fill the box with floral foam to keep your blooms in place.

Framed couple's name sign

Print out your favorite font, place behind glass and trace with a paint pen. Even if you’re not a calligrapher, you can achieve the same look.

Mr. & Mrs. sign

Even when you buy something ready-made, you can still add a personal touch. Add pearls, crystals or ribbon to make the sign your own.

Floral urns

If you have a large space and need to fill up a room, play with sizing.

Don’t be afraid to go big with large urns filled with your favorite floral. You can never have enough floral!