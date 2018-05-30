

Before your wedding guests can hit the dance floor they have to find their seats.

What better way to welcome your guests than with a handcrafted place card?

From traditional to rustic, follow these super simple DIY tips to make the perfect place cards for your special day.

ABC News

For a romantic reception, use soft materials, metallics and dreamy script.

1. Fold cardstock folder lengthwise.

2. Print the guest’s name and table.

3. Add a decorative header and footer.

ABC News

For a rustic affair, incorporate wood, pine, evergreen, linen and black text.

1. Arrange the table setting.

2. Apply ink to a wood disc with guest’s name.

3. Apply a decorative applique.

4. Place wood disc on fake evergreen.

If you’re having a traditional wedding, use flowers and water.

1. Fill a jar with water.

2. Use fake flowers.

3. Apply stamp to card stock.

4. Place on the card holder wire.



